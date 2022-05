Shipping tycoon Leon Patitsas bought a waterfront Hibiscus Island teardown for $17.5 million, marking the second flip of the property in just over a year. Patitsas, through an affiliate, bought the eight-bedroom home at 225 North Hibiscus Drive in Miami Beach, according to records. The buying entity borrowed $11.4 million from City National Bank of Florida. Michael Scott of Beverly Hills appears to be a co-buyer, as both he and Patitsas signed off on the mortgage as managers of the purchasing entity.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO