After two years of a temporary provision to allow remote voting in the U.S. House, the top 36 users of the proxy voting system are all Democrats, though Republicans have also taken advantage of it. Proxy voting was meant to keep crowds of House members smaller and thereby limit the spread of COVID-19, back in […] The post Remote voting in the U.S. House hits a second anniversary, but it may be its last appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 50 MINUTES AGO