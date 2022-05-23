ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

A stormy week in sight for much of South Louisiana

By Devon Lucie
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've got storms in the forecast for a majority of this work and school week, and could also pose a threat for flooding. Yesterday, a cluster of storms over the Gulf of Mexico prompted the National Hurricane Center to identify the circulation as a potential tropical disturbance that needed to be...

99.9 KTDY

Severe Weather Possible Across South Louisiana Today

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have placed much of Louisiana at a risk for severe storms and possible tornadoes on Wednesday. The catalyst for the strong storms is an upper-level low-pressure system that is centered over the southern plains this morning. That system is slowly moving eastward and the atmospheric instability associated with it will give rise to storms across the region later today.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

New Orleans flood risk is over as storm moves out

The New Orleans Metro experienced heavy rain over the past two days, and caused some flooding Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday. The heaviest rain began moving out of the Metro area around 7 a.m. The flood watch that was in effect was canceled before the noon hour on Thursday. Here's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

LIST: Power outages across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — With severe weather possibly on the way, Entergy is reporting a little under 5,000 residents without power across Louisiana. Here are the latest number of Entergy customers affected by parishes as of 1:15 p.m.:. ASCENSION: 218. EAST BATON ROUGE: 95. EAST FELICIANA: 74. IBERVILLE:...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Safety tips to remember as boating season begins

NEW ORLEANS — The temperatures are hot and the water is nice! Boating season is officially kicking off here in southeast Louisiana, and this week is National Safe Boating Week. According to the US Coast Guard, there are more than 2,500 boating injuries reported across the country every year.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

NOAA predicts above-average hurricane season

NOAA is predicting an above-average hurricane season, including up to six major hurricanes and 14-21 named storms, it announced Tuesday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast comes with south Louisiana still reeling from the storms of the last two years. It predicts 6-10 hurricanes in total and three to six major storms, or those Category 3 and above.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Lake Pontchartrain Causeway reopens after brief closure as thunderstorms roll through

The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway has reopened in both directions after a brief closure due to bad weather, officials said Wednesday morning. The Causeway police cited thunderstorms, crosswinds, poor visibility and high winds as the cause for the closure, which lasted about 15 minutes. High-wind restrictions remain on the bridge, officials...
WJTV 12

Mississippians encouraged to pack “go bag” ahead of hurricane season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season will begin on June 1. Mississippi Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney is encouraging neighbors to pack a “go bag” before the season begins. The “go bag” should include the following items: Important documents: Insurance cards, Social Security cards, etc. Keep copies of these documents in a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KPLC TV

163 orphaned oil wells on federal lands in Louisiana to be cleaned up

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The White House announced a $33 million investment through President Biden’s infrastructure law that they say will create jobs cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells across the country, including Louisiana. Steve Feldgus, interior deputy assistant secretary for Land and Minerals Management, said 163...
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

2022 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Schedule

It's official! Chefs from across the state have been selected by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board to represent their area in the 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. There is a total of twelve chefs participating and eight for the first time competing for bragging rights and the ultimate prize of being named 2022 King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
lsuagcenter.com

Get It Growing: Native Louisiana milkweed best for butterfly larvae

(Video 05/30/22) For years, Mexican milkweed has been a popular plant to attract monarch butterflies. But that plant may host a disease that is diminishing the monarch population. On this edition of Get It Growing, LSU AgCenter horticulturist Heather Kirk-Ballard and horticulturist Dan Gill encourage planting native Louisiana milkweeds instead of the tropical version.
LOUISIANA STATE
roadsbridges.com

Louisiana officials narrow down possible Mississippi River bridge site

Louisiana state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) officials hope to cut the number of prospective sites for a new Mississippi River Bridge by the end of the month, sooner than anticipated. “We’re running a little ahead of the timeline that we initially set,” said spokesman Rodney Mallett.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

How gas prices have changed in Louisiana in the last week

(Stacker) - Gasoline prices, on average, continued to soar past the $4.50 per gallon mark over the last week and into Monday. Diesel, at $5.55 per gallon, has cooled off by two cents from its record high set on May 18, according to AAA. Experts note that while crude oil...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana closer to removing Confederate-themed holidays

NEW ORLEANS — Two Confederate holidays would be erased from Louisiana law under legislation approved 4-2 on Tuesday by a state Senate committee. The House-passed bill by Rep. Matthew Willard, a New Orleans Democrat, goes next to the full Senate. Neither Confederate Memorial Day nor the day honoring Gen....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLBT

Tornado Warnings canceled in several Mississippi counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service in Jackson issued a Tornado Warning for Attala, Leake, Neshoba and Winston Counties Wednesday. The warnings have since been canceled. WLBT is working to find out if any damages have been reported. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WATCH: Bees leave everyone buzzing at airport in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Now this might be an un-bee-lievable if it were not a true story. These almost stowaways made quite a scene at New Orleans Airport on Sunday, May 22. Craig Forsythe runs Bee Guyz, LLC and around 3:15 p.m., the local man received an emergency call from Delta Airlines. Within fifteen […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Louisiana sending $4.8 million in checks to some residents

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced that 27,125 Unclaimed Property checks totaling $4.8 million are being mailed out today following a data match to update addresses. Checks will be mailed to every parish in the state. "If you get a check in your mailbox from the...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Strong to severe storms and localized flooding are possible the next few days

The humidity seems like it's through the roof, and the heat index will run in the mid to upper 90s for most through the rest of the day. A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will dot the region, but we're still expecting the most widespread storm activity to come on Wednesday. There is a very low level risk, Level 1 (marginal), that a storm or two could be severe today but only for the Northshore. The main threat will be from possible winds over 58 mph, but hail to the size of a quarter, or 1" in size or larger could be possible, and there's a very minimal chance that some spin in the atmosphere could produce a brief, weak tornado. With so much humidity in the air, locally heavy rainfall is also a threat today but that also shows up as only a Level 1 threat on a scale of 1-4.
LOUISIANA STATE
wxxv25.com

Highway 90 bridge at MS/LA state line closed for two weeks

For the next two weeks, a bridge in Hancock County will be completely closed to traffic. The Highway 90 bridge at the Louisiana/Mississippi state line in Pearlington is closed from now until June 7th. This is so MDOT workers can perform emergency bridge repairs. Drivers in the area are asked...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

