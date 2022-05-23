A stormy week in sight for much of South Louisiana

The humidity seems like it's through the roof, and the heat index will run in the mid to upper 90s for most through the rest of the day. A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will dot the region, but we're still expecting the most widespread storm activity to come on Wednesday. There is a very low level risk, Level 1 (marginal), that a storm or two could be severe today but only for the Northshore. The main threat will be from possible winds over 58 mph, but hail to the size of a quarter, or 1" in size or larger could be possible, and there's a very minimal chance that some spin in the atmosphere could produce a brief, weak tornado. With so much humidity in the air, locally heavy rainfall is also a threat today but that also shows up as only a Level 1 threat on a scale of 1-4.

