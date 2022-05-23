Schizophrenic Man With Diabetes Missing in Ocean County, NJ

A Toms River drug dealer busted by the Lakewood Police Department will serve 17 years in prison. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on May 25, 2022, John Williams, 56, of Toms River,was sentenced by the Honorable Guy P. Ryan, P.J.Cr.P., toseventeen years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) with an eight and one-half years period of parole ineligibility as a result of being found guilty by a jury of his peers of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2). Judge Ryan also sentenced Williams to five years NJSP as a result of being found guilty of Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A.2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(3). The sentences will run concurrently. Williams was found guilty of both charges after a jury trial before Judge Ryan on March 21, 2022.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO