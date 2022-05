Creatd, Inc. CRTD shares jumped 58.5% to close at $1.28 on Thursday. Creatd’s board approved a rights offering of up to $40 million for 20 million shares at $2 per unit. Apyx Medical Corporation APYX rose 51.9% to settle at $5.62 after the company received the FDA 510(k) clearance for use of renuvion cosmetic technology in dermal resurfacing procedures.

STOCKS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO