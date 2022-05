LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Fanto Hauser, 90, of Deer Park, Texas, formerly of Lowellville, passed away Thursday morning, May 19, 2022, at her home. Marilyn was born July 8, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Nellie (Tozzi) Scavelli and had lived in the area most of her...