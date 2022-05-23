ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill and Adidas announce NCAA basketball event

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK HILL, S.C. — The City of Rock Hill and Adidas have announced a brand new basketball event coming to the area. It's called the 3 Stripe Select event and Rock Hill will host the championship over multiple years. The event will showcase the talents of elite high school players at...

Something to Cheer About

What would you do if a Tiger walked up and tapped you on the shoulder? It happened to Mykala. What happened next left her crying and the crowd cheering. Bride: Mykala Pearson Brisbane, 27, medical practice management, native of Rock Hill, SC. Groom: Zachary Brisbane, 26, program manager, native of...
Charlotte 49ers to double football stadium capacity in $100M facilities plan

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte 49ers plan to double the seating capacity at the school’s on-campus football stadium as part of a long-term facilities plan released Tuesday afternoon. The initial phase, including expansion of Jerry Richardson Stadium and building a combination soccer-lacrosse stadium, will cost $102 million and depend entirely on private fundraising to pay for the projects.
Carolina Harbor Waterpark Opens May 27

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, May 27, the Carowinds’ premier water park will reopen after its seasonal closure with a splash. It will allow for guests to celebrate the culture of the Carolina coast and enjoy more than 28 attractions for families and thrill-seekers, as well as resort-style amenities with the luxury of a […]
Gamecocks announce game times, networks for first three football games

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina announced network assignment and times for their first three football games this season, including their annual showdown with Georgia. The Gamecocks open their season with a match-up under the lights in William-Brice Stadium on Saturday, September 3rd at 7:30 p.m. against...
Collin Cunningham

Wednesday in Charlotte: Commissioner Scarborough dies, CMS pitches projects, Meck. Co. tornado and more

Mecklenburg Commissioner Ella Scarborough became Charlotte City Council's first Black member in 1987, representing District 3 until 1993.(Courtesy of Mecklenburg County) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) This Wednesday, May 25 Roundup comes to readers with a heavy heart as we report the death of 75-year-old Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough after battling failing health conditions.
South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 11 new members

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The stars were out Monday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center as the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame inducted the classes of 2020 and 2022. There was no class of 2021 due to the pandemic which is the reason the induction ceremonies were last held in 2019.
North Carolina is cracking down on illegal liquor shipments

State regulators are cracking down on shipments of liquor to consumers in North Carolina. The ABC Commission this month sent cease-and-desist letters to several online retailers engaged in the practice, which is illegal under North Carolina state law. The Charlotte Ledger business newsletter has been following the rise of liquor shipments.
CN2 Business Spotlight: Hobo’s Burgers, Shakes & Brews

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Renee O’Neil Getting a look into Hobo’s Burgers Shakes & Brews new restaurant in Rock Hill. Hobo’s of Rock Hill is uniquely located inside the Rock Hill Coca-Cola Bottling Company building. There is so much history inside as well as great food and great drinks. Click above for full story.
Charlotte Man Celebrates $100,000 Lottery Win

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – William Mitchell of Charlotte tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Mitchell bought his lucky Grand Money ticket from Arrowood Corner on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. He arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.
3 yoga stretches for the sciatica

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time for another yoga workout with Kara McConaghy from Yogate4EliteAthletes. These are great stretches to do if you have an office job where you're sitting all day. These exercises will help prevent sciatica issues and lower back pain. Sciatica refers to pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg. Typically, sciatica affects only one side of your body. Certain stretches may provide some relief for people experiencing sciatica-related pain. Anecdotally, most people with sciatica do find that stretching helps relieve pain. However, anyone with this symptom should speak with a doctor before doing any stretching exercises to avoid further injury. Let’s get started. First you need an armless office chair or something similar.
Boston foods company to build new plant in NC, create more than 200 jobs

RALEIGH – Hans Kissle Company, a manufacturer of prepared foods based in Boston, is making a play to become a nation-wide provider and a new facility in North Carolina is part of that plan. North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee voted on Tuesday to award Hans Kissle a Job Development...
Food manufacturer selects Gastonia for $42 million expansion

Hans Kissle Company, a fresh foods manufacturer will build a $42.2 million manufacturing facility in Raleigh’s Apple Creek Corporate Center. “North Carolina’s agricultural and manufacturing legacy continues to attract growing companies to counties like Gaston,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Our skilled workforce and great quality of life are key ingredients for our thriving manufacturing industry.”
