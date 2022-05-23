BTS's Jungkook Makes Unexpected Cameo In Animated Disney Show

Photo: Getty Images

Some K-pop stars have unexpectedly made their way into an animated Disney series. Jungkook from BTS has been credited as the inspiration for one of the characters in a Disney Channel TV series called The Owl House . The show's storyboard artist and director revealed on via her Instagram stories that several characters were drawn to resemble some of her favorite k-pop idols. "I still can't believe that Dana let me get away with this, but I'll always be grateful," the artist wrote. "Got to put in some of my favorite artists and represent the music and culture a tiny bit." She then tagged the artist near which character they inspired. In addition to Jungkook, BIGBANG's G-Dragon , SHINee's Taemin , and Jessi were also inspirations.

Jungkook's character was animated with the singer's purple hair from the popular "Butter" music video. The fun hair color quickly became a favorite hairstyle among the BTS AMRY . The Owl House has completed two seasons and in May it was announced they had been renewed for a third season. The show centers around Luz Noceda, a Dominican-American human girl who accidentally stumbles across a portal to another world. In the second season, her new otherwordly friends come together to return Luz to the Human Realm. The show has been praised by critics and audiences alike. It's also been celebrated for its representation of the LGBTQ+ community compared to other Disney shows. It was the first Disney property to feature a same-sex couple in leading roles and the first Disney animated show to feature a same-sex kiss with lead characters.

As for Jungkook and BTS, the group is preparing to release their new anthology album Proof in June , which will feature three brand new songs.