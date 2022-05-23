ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Creek, NV

Spring Creek High School FBLA advances to Nationals

Elko Daily Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRING CREEK – Spring Creek High School’s FBLA team brought home the Gold Seal Merit at state, the first time the contest has been in person in two years. Receiving Gold Seal Merit means the team “completed all the levels of activities to obtain this recognition,” said FBLA adviser and business...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

WATCH NOW: Dumas prepares to fly with RiverHawks

ELKO — Despite the absence of basketball during the 2020-21 season in Nevada due to COVID-19 shutdowns and mandates, few players have had the impact on a program like Elko High School senior Dawson Dumas. Dumas was moved up the varsity as a freshman and has been a mainstay...
ELKO, NV
everythingelko.com

The 12th Annual Elko Beer Festival

The 12th Annual Elko Beer Festival will be on June 18, starting at 5 p.m. Join the Chamber for one of our most anticipated annual events. We will have over 60 beer samples to experience, along with draft trailers, multiple raffle prizes, food from Las Brisas, and live music from High Jacked.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

15-year-old Spring Creek girl missing

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Spring Creek girl. Anya McKenzie, 15, was reported missing by her mother. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Anya...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

WATCH NOW: Lady Leopards runners-up at state meet

SPARKS — After winning the 1A North regional title, the Wells girls track and field team nearly topped the standings at Division 1A Nevada State Track and Field Championships. However, the Lady Leopards — who bested Eureka by 46 points at regionals — came up seven points shy of...
WELLS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Nevada Education
Spring Creek, NV
Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Spring Creek, NV
Spring Creek, NV
Education
Elko Daily Free Press

State’s mine tax sweep rattles rural school districts

ELKO – Elko County School District reduced the final 2022-2023 budget by $4.1 million because of a loss of net proceeds of mines revenue that was swept up by the state, and Lander County’s school budget also is out a big chunk of money, along with two other rural districts.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

What's happening around Elko

ELKO – Join folks at the Elko Institute for Academic Achievement from 5-7 p.m. May 25 for an open house at the Elko County Library. This is a time to ask questions and talk to the development team involved in the school construction project. The school board and administration will be available for questions about the school and its goals.
ELKO, NV
KDWN

Northern Nevada: Elko man gets 20 to life in killing of Spring Creek teen

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A 20-year-old Elko County man convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a Spring Creek teenager two years ago has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years. The Elko Daily Free Press reports a jury deliberated for two hours Monday before settling on Bryce Dickey’s sentence on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky. The girl’s mother told Dickey at the sentencing hearing she had believed his lies about her daughter’s disappearance and death. She said she even tried to comfort him when he knew all along he had killed and raped her.
SPRING CREEK, NV
deseret.com

The Star Hotel in Elko, Nevada

Outside, downtown Elko, Nevada, is in the throes of modern bustle. The main thoroughfare, Commercial Street, is a gauntlet of leather shops and antique stores and boutiques and coffee shops. An evening stroll along the sidewalk elicits a “howdy” from a stranger. In short, it’s the modern West; a town alive with growth and cash and a horizon of possibility.
ELKO, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Williams
ABC4

Missing Nevada teen may be in Salt Lake City: Police

ELKO, Nevada (ABC4) – Officials say a teen who has been reported missing out of Elko County, Nevada may have possibly traveled to Salt Lake City. 15-year-old Anya McKenzie of Elko, Nevada, was reported missing by her mother on Monday, according to an Elko County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. She was last seen at her […]
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Elko police group endorses Drake for judge

Recently, the Elko Police Officer’s Association gathered to discuss an endorsement for the office of Justice of the Peace. The present members of the association voted unanimously to endorse Bryan Drake. The association’s endorsement recognizes Bryan Drake’s steadfast commitment to upholding the constitution, and performing his duties effectively, with...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko Sanitation rates to increase by 15% in 2023

ELKO – Elko Sanitation customers will see a 15% increase on their bills starting next year after a new contract was approved this week by the City Council. Citing rising inflation and maintaining competitive wages for drivers, Elko Sanitation’s new contract will raise rates an average of $2.86 per month per customer for the first year of the 10-year contract and transition to an annual Consumer Price Indexed-based rate adjustment schedule the following years.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Sheriff suspends search for missing 19-year-old

ELKO — The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the active search for Aidan Clune in the Cherry Creek Mountain Range west of Currie. “We will continue the investigation into his disappearance until the case is solved,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday afternoon. Clune, 19, of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbla#Highschoolsports#Annual Business Report#Digital Scrapbook#Business Ethics#Publication Design
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko police warn parents of ‘sextortion’ danger

ELKO — The Elko Police Department released a statement Wednesday addressing a rise in “extortion/ sextortion” cases seen on social media platforms such as Snapchat and Facebook, as well as text messages. “We would like to encourage parents to speak with their children about the dangers of...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Holiday forecast: Cooling off with rain, snow showers

ELKO – What’s Memorial Day without a little snow?. The National Weather Service is predicting a cool and wet holiday weekend that includes a chance of snow showers Sunday night. Thursday’s high of 92 degrees fell 2 degrees short of breaking the record for the date. It will...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Breathtaking 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 4177 sq ft 3 story Elko home located on a fully fenced, fully landscaped corner lot. Spacious kitchen with over sized horseshoe elevated breakfast bar, matching stainless steel appliances. Range/oven is brand new. Tons of counter space! Formal dining room has plenty of room for over sized table and gorgeous rock accented fireplace. Family room is the ideal space to watch TV and unwind. 3 bedrooms on main and 1 full bath. MASTER NEW ADDITION IS HUGE! 676 sq ft recently added on by Braemar construction. Exit off master onto covered back patio exit from family room as wellAll bedrooms are spacious. Upstairs 2 large bedrooms and each have walk-in closets. 2nd full bath. Downstairs is 6th bedroom, spacious family room, and 3rd full bath. One bath fully remodeled with large walk in shower. Laundry room and large room for storage. Plenty of room for cars with 2 car garage in front and tandem single car garage that fits 2 cars behind home. Seller uses space in back garage as workshop. Real hardwood flooring, tile, and new carpet. This beautiful home isn't cookie cutter and newly remodeled in areas this home is ready for you to call it home sweet home TODAY!
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Repeat offender gets prison time

ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested on felony charges eight times over the past two years has been sentenced to prison. Serafin Perez, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of attempt to obtain or possess a credit card or debit card without the owner’s consent and one count of attempted possession of a document or personal identifying information to establish a false status or identity. He was sentenced May 11 by District Judge Al Kacin to 16 to 40 months in prison.
ELKO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
Elko Daily Free Press

Police find stolen SUV after driver runs stop sign

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested early Saturday morning after police said they saw him run a stop sign in what turned out to be a stolen Toyota SUV. An Elko Police Department officer was driving near Chris Avenue and Fifth Street around 1:30 a.m. when he saw the SUV run through the stop sign and “flee from me at a high rate of speed,” the officer reported.
ELKO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy