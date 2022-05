Colchester, VT (May 24, 2022) – Age Well is pleased to announce the recipients of their 2022 Aging Services Community Grants. Community organizations across Northwestern Vermont applied for grant funding for new and innovative projects. These grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Act of 2021 and all proposed projects meet the Older American Act requirements to support older adults. Selected grants will serve low-income older individuals, low-income minority older individuals, older individuals residing in rural areas, and older individuals with limited English proficiency. Community Grant Projects will focus on building greater capacity to advance the development and implementation of a comprehensive and coordinated system of service to older adults living in Vermont.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO