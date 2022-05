NEW ORLEANS — Some shootings and killings in New Orleans have been etched into the city's collective memory. Three killed and seven wounded at Jazz Daquiris on Claiborne in 2018. Seventeen wounded at Bunny Friend Playground in 2015. Nineteen shot at the Mother's Day second-line in 2013, including writer and historian Deborah Cotton, who died of her injuries four years later.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO