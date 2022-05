(The Center Square) – A House appropriations subcommittee met this week to conduct a hearing regarding America's teacher shortage in special needs and other subject areas. “In the 2017-2018 school year, nearly every state, including my home state of Connecticut, experienced teacher shortages in high need subjects and in special education,” said Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn. “In that same year, more than 100,000 teaching positions around the country were vacant or staffed by people unqualified for the job."

