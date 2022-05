HARRISBURG — Those wishing to submit public comments concerning the proposed Category 4 casino at the Nittany Mall have until June 12 to do so. According to a press release, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board decided to end the public comment period because “the board believes sufficient time has passed to receive adequate public comment on the matter. That period began on July 21, 2021, prior to a public input hearing in College Township on Aug. 16 of that year. The board had previously decided that due to special circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the period for public comment would remain open.”

