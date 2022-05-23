ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Competition propels 17 local athletes to D2 track & field state finals

By Calli Newberry
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood weather and great competition. What more could you ask for?. Nothing, according to several of the athletes who competed at the MHSAA Division 2 Region 20 Championship in Frankenmuth Friday evening. “This was amazing,” Yale senior Lukas Kriesch said. “You couldn’t ask for anything better.”....

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Broncos win second-ever conference title in girls track

Coming off of the school’s first-ever league title in cross country last fall, the North Branch Broncos took to the track with great momentum this spring. They won each of their dual meets, qualified for the MITCA Team State Finals, and on Tuesday, they claimed the BWAC title. “It’s...
NORTH BRANCH, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Almont, Richmond battle in BWAC play

The Almont softball team traveled to Richmond, the home of the reigning Division 3 state champions, last night for a doubleheader. The Raiders stole game one and nearly got away with game two, but the Blue Devils proved their experience and leadership to split the series. To say the Almont...
ALMONT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Field#Track And Field#Basketball Court#Yale University#Sports#The Mhsaa Division#Croswell Lexington
FanSided

Michigan takes a gigantic step forward with NIL

Whether it’s Michigan football, Michigan basketball, or another sport, the Wolverines got some good news on the NIL front on Tuesday. NIL has become one of the most hotly-debated topics in all of college sports and for Michigan fans, it’s been hard to watch as the Wolverines seemed to lag behind.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

One Golf Outing supporting TWO great causes

PORT HURON, MI – Lake Huron Foundation is continuing its annual Golf Outing but combining their golf outings to support one great cause! Lake Huron Foundation Golf Outing, formerly the People’s Clinic Golf Outing, & Pink Ribbon Golf Outing is combing TWO great causes into one! The Lake Huron Foundation Golf Outing will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Solitude Links Golf Club. Lake Huron Foundation’s mission is to deliver compassionate, quality care to patients and better health care to communities. We are committed to providing access to high-quality care for people throughout St. Clair County, regardless of their ability to pay. Lake Huron Foundation, through the People’s Clinic for Better Health, has been providing care to the uninsured and underserved, delivering life-saving care to patients for over 30 years. Lake Huron Foundation’s Pink Ribbon Fund provides early detection services, education, screenings and support services throughout St. Clair County and surrounding communities. Your participation in this year’s event will help both People’s Clinic and Lake Huron Foundation’s Pink Ribbon Fund to continue to serve our most vulnerable population.
PORT HURON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Memorial Day weekend weather: Early look shows Michigan may start to cook

There seems to be a general consensus from the weather model data that says summery weather advances to Michigan as the upcoming Memorial Day weekend progresses. A storm system with ample precipitation will be moving out of Michigan by sunrise Saturday. This should leave Michigan with a mostly dry weekend. I say mostly dry because there has been the hint of a very quick-moving, small area of thundershowers possible Saturday night and Sunday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Seven soldiers’ names to be added to monument

The Veterans Memorial Monument at Pine Grove Park in Port Huron will be seven names heavier following a ceremony there set for Monday, May 30 at noon, following the annual Memorial Day Parade which will begin at 11 a.m. in the city. Soldiers from St. Clair County who were killed...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

A Conversation with Jeff Bohm: with guest Jay DeBoyer

Jeff’s Guest is Jay DeBoyer and today, Jay discusses his life. He describes what it is like to be the St. Clair County Clerk. Please help us increase our audience. Like, Share, and Comment!. Blue Water Healthy Living is an online magazine located in Port Huron, Michigan. Our purpose...
Mix 95.7FM

Woman Wanted For Texas Cycling Murder Has Michigan Roots

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong has been placed on the U.S. Marshal's Wanted List after the fatal shooting of the top female cyclist in the country. It was an event that rocked the pro Mountain Biking community. The murder of one of the top racers, with another top racer involved. Kaitlin Armstrong,...
AUSTIN, TX
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Marysville to purchase backup generators for city hall, community center

If there is a repeat of the Great Blackout, the city of Marysville will be ready. The power outage that began August 14, 2003, affected Ontario and the northeastern U.S., including most of Michigan, for two days. The city council approved the purchase of two backup generators at its regular...
MARYSVILLE, MI
Eater

7 Recent Southeast Michigan Restaurant Openings to Know

So many openings, so little time. That’s why Eater Detroit keeps track of them here at the Opening Report. Know of a restaurant, bar, coffee shop, or bakery that should be added to this list? Send the details to detroit@eater.com. May 2022. DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A restaurant with the...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Bear sighted at least three times west of Saginaw

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A bear is making the rounds in a neighborhood west of Saginaw. The Thomas Township Department of Public Safety received three reports of the bear over the weekend on Kennely Road, Brookshire Drive and in the 11000 block of Geddes Road. The area is between...

Comments / 0

Community Policy