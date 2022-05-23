Competition propels 17 local athletes to D2 track & field state finals

PORT HURON, MI – Lake Huron Foundation is continuing its annual Golf Outing but combining their golf outings to support one great cause! Lake Huron Foundation Golf Outing, formerly the People’s Clinic Golf Outing, & Pink Ribbon Golf Outing is combing TWO great causes into one! The Lake Huron Foundation Golf Outing will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Solitude Links Golf Club. Lake Huron Foundation’s mission is to deliver compassionate, quality care to patients and better health care to communities. We are committed to providing access to high-quality care for people throughout St. Clair County, regardless of their ability to pay. Lake Huron Foundation, through the People’s Clinic for Better Health, has been providing care to the uninsured and underserved, delivering life-saving care to patients for over 30 years. Lake Huron Foundation’s Pink Ribbon Fund provides early detection services, education, screenings and support services throughout St. Clair County and surrounding communities. Your participation in this year’s event will help both People’s Clinic and Lake Huron Foundation’s Pink Ribbon Fund to continue to serve our most vulnerable population.

