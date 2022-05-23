ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightsen, CA

Suspected drunk driver allegedly kills horse, injures rider in California

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KsYuZ_0fnf6iPV00
Police lights (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

KNIGHTSEN, Calif. — A suspected drunk driver allegedly killed a horse and injured a rider in California Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in Knightsen, California. KTVU says a driver allegedly hit and killed a horse. The rider on the horse was also injured. The rider was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The horse died at the scene, according to the East Bay Times. Contra Costa County Animal Control assisted in removing the horse.

KTVU says the car sustained a lot of damage but the driver was not injured.

The East Bay Times says California Highway Patrol officers saw signs of impairment from the driver. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. The name of the driver has not been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed by gunfire in Oakland, police look for shooter

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man has died in Oakland after he was shot by an unknown suspect, Oakland police said. The man was killed Wednesday about 9:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Birch Street, according to spokeswoman Candace Keas. Police were alerted to the shooting by ShotSpotter and when...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Person Ejected In Crash Involving 5 Cars In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A significant crash had both directions of a major south Sacramento street closed early Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. near 47th Avenue and Steiner Drive. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least five vehicles were involved. One car caught fire after the crash, but the flames have since been put out. California Highway Patrol says one person who was driving a Maserati was ejected from their vehicle in the crash. That person was taken to the hospital with major injuries, officers say. Minor injuries were reported for two other people who were taken to the hospital.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Knightsen, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Knightsen, CA
Knightsen, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

One Killed, Multiple Injured in DUI Crash on State Route 4 [Antioch, CA]

Traffic Accident on State Route 4 Left One Fatality. On May 8th, a Chrysler PT Cruiser lost control and crashed along the side of the roadway, leaving five occupants injured on State Route 4. According to authorities, the vehicles occupants included; a 19-year-old man who sustained minor injuries, two children...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

$10K in cash, narcotics recovered by Santa Rosa police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County man was arrested Wednesday for selling “large amounts” methamphetamines and cocaine, Santa Rosa police announced in a Nixle alert. The arrest comes after a narcotics investigation from April that led police to 46-year-old Dionicio Carranza Villalobos. Detectives exercised a search warrant at Villalobos’ residence on Lazzini Avenue, […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Drunk Driver#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Ktvu#The East Bay Times#Dui#Cox Media Group
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Valley Ford Road [Petaluma, CA]

PETALUMA, CA (May 25, 2022) – Thursday afternoon, at least two victims were injured in a multi-car collision on Valley Ford Road. The incident occurred around 1:00 p.m., near Highway 1 on May 19th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls. Per reports, the...
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Woman found fatally shot in SF home

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found fatally shot inside a home in the city’s Hunters Point neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:18 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the first block of Osceola Lane and found the 30-year-old victim, who was […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Rescued After Car Plunges Into South Bay Reservoir

First responders rescued a driver after her car went down an embankment and plunged into Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill, officials said. Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies jumped into the reservoir to rescue the female driver, the sheriff's office said. She suffered minor injuries in the crash. Footage shared by...
MORGAN HILL, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Two DUI Arrests Made

At about 12:33 am Saturday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of North Golden State Boulevard and Geer Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver, whose identity is currently...
TURLOCK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
crimevoice.com

Modesto Police issue update on Park Hurst Way homicide

Originally published as a Modesto Police Department Facebook post:. Detectives from MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation into the shooting of 39-year-old Robert Otero of Modesto. Robert was shot on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of Dallas Avenue and Park Hurst Way. When officers arrived in the area, they located Robert down in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical aid was provided, but Robert succumbed to his injuries.
MODESTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Police confirm body found on railroad tracks was missing at-risk adult

The Auburn Police Department confirmed Wednesday a body recovered from railroad tracks near Gum Lane on Tuesday evening was an at-risk individual, due to medical conditions, who was reported missing earlier in the day. The individual, identified only as Michael, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. He was last seen at...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Semi-Truck Crashes Off I-5, Ends Up On San Juan Road In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A semi-truck driver has been taken to the hospital after crashing off Interstate 5 and onto a city street early Wednesday afternoon. Sacramento Fire says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Incident info: Just before 2pm a Semi-truck crashed off of I-5 and ended up on San Juan Rd. The driver has been transported in stable condition San Juan Rd is blocked from Duckhorn Dr. to Airport Rd. Hazmat teams on scene to cleanup fuel that has leaked from the Semi. pic.twitter.com/CrRNbUMLC5 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 25, 2022 Exactly what led to the semi-truck crashing is unclear, but the big rig ended up almost completely off the freeway and partway into San Juan Road. San Juan Road is now closed between Duckhorn Drive and Airport Road due to the crash. Hazmat crews are also at the scene, cleaning up some fuel that leaked from the wreck.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Loud Party Broken Up By Deputies Near Lodi; 1 Hurt In Shooting As People Left Area

LODI (CBS13) – Authorities say gunshots rang out after a loud party was broken up near Lodi over the weekend. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, Sunday night, deputies and California Highway Patrol got several calls about loud music and traffic along the 9800 block of E. Highway 12. Deputies shut the party down by 8 p.m. About 20 minutes later, as people were still leaving the area, deputies say gunshots were heard. This prompted people to start running. A total of two people were hurt in the chaos, deputies say, including one from a gunshot wound and the other who was trampled after falling; both injuries were not life-threatening. Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation. No suspect information has been released.
LODI, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
69K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy