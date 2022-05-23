ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roodhouse, IL

Boil Order for Franklin St. In Roodhouse

wlds.com
 3 days ago

A Boil Order has been issued...

wlds.com

wlds.com

Greene County Courthouse To Receive Facility Updates Ahead of Audit

Updates to the Greene County Courthouse are coming. Circuit Clerk Shirley Thornton notified the Greene County Board that the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts would be conducting audits of the courthouse at some point this summer to ensure compliance with the the Americans with Disabilities Act. Greene County Sheriff...
GREENE COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Suspicious Person Seen in Yard Minutes Before East Street Fire

More information has been made available from the investigation into a suspicious house fire from earlier this week. At 3:45 pm on Monday, May 23rd, firefighters from both Jacksonville and South Jacksonville responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of North East Street in Jacksonville. The two-story structure was vacant and no one was injured in the fire.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wdbr.com

Town and Country sale

It’s good for MacArthur Boulevard and good for Springfield, says Ald. Joe McMenamin: the sale of Town and Country Shopping Center. Pending some finalities, Larkspur Properties of Miami, Fla., has purchased the center for more than $6 million, said McMenamin. The center is still home to Chuck E. Cheese...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

City of Winchester Increasing Water Rates, Amending Level Pay Structure for New Residents of Winchester

The City of Winchester is increasing water rates. The increase amounts about to a little less than $10 on the average. Mayor Rex McIntire says that the increase can be attributed to upcoming maintenance to infrastructure and the need to qualify for loans and grants to make repairs: “We have certain areas and neighborhoods that have old water mains, a lot of them are still old lead mains as I understand. Many of them are undersized. Plus, the fact, we have many water main breaks and leaks quite a bit, which that costs money every time it happens and it creates problems for the customers, too. We are trying to get government grant assistance from the USDA and the Illinois EPA to construct new water mains in these areas. One of the requirements (It doesn’t make a lot of sense) is that we have to have an average monthly water rate of over $40 per customer. Winchester’s is running a little bit below that. That was one of the reasons we were wanting to increase the rates, so we can fall into their qualifications for the grants or low-interest, long-term loans.”
WINCHESTER, IL
wlds.com

Work Begins Soon on Morgan County Solar Farm

Representatives from the Prairie Creek Solar project updated the Morgan County Commissioners during their regular meeting this morning on the progress of the project and when construction will begin. The 37-megawatt project is being developed by Sol Systems out of Washington D.C. and will cover roughly 100 acres at Route...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

ISD To Receive $1.7 Million In Roof Rehab from Rebuild IL Plan

The Illinois School For the Deaf has been listed as a part of over $46 million in improvements announced by the Capital Development Board last Thursday. The funding is going toward deferred maintenance projects at state agencies that have been stalled due to a lack of investment by previous administrations, according to a press release.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
#Franklin Street
wlds.com

Cass County Sherrif Seeking Info on Recent Theft

Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a zero-turn mower. According to a release from Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn on his department’s social media today, the mower was stolen from near Main and Union streets in Virginia. Ohrn is asking If any residents in the...
CASS COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police To Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Fayette and Effingham County during June. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

10 individuals displaced after structure fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- 10 individuals have been displaced after a structure fire in Springfield. According to officials, the Springfield Fire Department was dispatched for a report of fire showing from a back bedroom at 1022 N 4th St. When crews arrived on the scene they found fire showing from a 1 1/2 story wood frame residential structure.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
News Break
Politics
muddyrivernews.com

Three arrests in Hancock County also involve seizure of firearms

CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department made three arrests last week which involved a seizure of firearms. A sheriff’s deputy on patrol conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2:51 a.m. May 19 on a 2007 GMC truck for expired registration. The driver, Lance D. Hocker, 26, of Fort Madison, Iowa, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. A 9mm Beretta pistol was located in the truck. Hocker was subsequently charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

One Person Injured in an Accident Involving an Ambulance in Montgomery County This Past Week

Montgomery County, IL-(Vandalia Radio)- One person was injured in an accident involving an ambulance this past week in Montgomery County. The accident occurred at 6:25 am on May 17th. Illinois State Police District 18 reports say that an ambulance on a non-emergency transport was traveling west on Illinois Route 185, just east of Rock Ford Road in Montgomery County. State Police reports say that unit 1, the ambulance, crossed the eastbound lanes of traffic and drove off the roadway to the left. State Police reports say the vehicle then struck the ditch/embankment and continued traveling northwest through the ditch. State Police say that ambulance struck two raised driveways and went off the roadway to the left. The driver of the ambulance refused medical treatment, as well as one passenger. Another passenger was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. No further information was released.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Line forms at Beachler’s in Peoria for $2.38 gas

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The corner of University and War Memorial in Peoria was packed Wednesday morning as drivers waited for a special deal on gasoline. From 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Beachler’s offered gas for $2.38 per gallon, the same price it was on the day of Biden’s inauguration. Long lines formed before 10 a.m.
PEORIA, IL
KFVS12

1 dead after crash in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person died in a crash on Wednesday afternoon, May 25. Madison County Captain Will Dimitroff said they were called to the scene at 3:13 p.m. An officer controlled traffic at the scene and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area until the investigation was over.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

New London, Mo., man arrested in Hull faces drug charges

HULL, Ill. — A Pike County Sheriff’s Department deputy sheriff, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Mitsubishi SUV on East Street in Hull at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Mark S. Tischer, 57, of...
NEW LONDON, MO
wlds.com

Autopsy Results Say Former Jacksonville Man Died of Natural Causes While in Custody in Sangamon County

Autopsy results have been released of a former Jacksonville resident who died while in custody at the Sangamon County Jail. 23-year-old Dylan Schlieper-Clark of Springfield and formerly of Jacksonville allegedly fell ill on April 14th at the Sangamon County jail and was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he died three days later while in inpatient care.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

