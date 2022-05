An artist who captured the physical sensations of the world and how we perceive it. As digital art continues to redefine our perceptions of the real world, creatives of all kinds can still learn a thing or two from the legendary imprint of Paul Cézanne. Revered by some as the “Father of Modern Art,” curator and art historian Rosalind McKever encapsulated Cézanne’s work to capturing sensations — “both the physical sensations of the world and how we perceive it and how they combine with our internal sensations.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO