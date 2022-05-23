ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Video posted online shows bloody fight at Newark Airport

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tAIZL_0fnf5vkL00
Video posted online shows bloody fight at Newark Airport File photo. Police arrested one person after a violent altercation at an airport that was caught on video and posted on social media. (Eloi_Omella/Getty Images)

NEWARK, N.J. — Police arrested one person after a violent altercation at an airport that was caught on video and posted on social media.

The video, posted to Twitter, shows two men, a passenger and an airline employee, exchanging inaudible words. Then the airline employee appears to slap the passenger’s face, and the passenger responds by fighting back, punching the employee who then falls.

Warning: Video contains explicit language and blood.

[ Video: Fight at Newark Airport ]

The employee can then be seen getting up, with blood on his face and clearly unsteady on his feet.

Video shows the two men continuing to argue until other employees intervene.

A spokesperson for United Airlines told WPIX that the employee in the video works for a subsidiary company affiliated with their airline. United Airlines told the station that the employee was not taken into custody.

In a statement to WPIX, United Airlines said, “United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or onboard our planes and we are working with local authorities to investigate this matter.”

Airline officials told WPIX that the passenger in the video was taken into custody.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
hudsontv.com

BREAKING: Report of Gunfire in Bayonne

Hudson TV is awaiting confirmation from the Bayonne Police Department of gunfire sometime after 5 o’clock this afternoon in the area of Broadway and 16th Street. According to a social media post on Facebook, witnesses report a suspect, or suspects, opened fire. One post stated, “A Hispanic male wearing a blue Doo rag and black shorts , black shirt and black sneakers one witness said he ran east on 17th , also a possible black SUV was involved and fled South on Broadway .”
BAYONNE, NJ
NEWS10 ABC

Newark man gets 10 years for trying to entice minor

Tristan Warner, age 48, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison after he admitted to trying to entice what he thought was an 11-year-old girl. He was arrested after he drove from Newark to Watervliet to meet the girl. Warner will also be supervised for 15 years after release.
WATERVLIET, NY
worldnewsera.com

New York indicts 41 people related to shoplifting ring

New York authorities claim to have taken down an organised shoplifting ring that stole everything from luxury goods to toiletries, reaping millions of dollars and contributing to an atmosphere of lawlessness that has unsettled the city. In a press conference, the New York attorney-general Letitia James and New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
New Jersey 101.5

‘It was a disaster’ — 19 dogs rescued from old Paterson, NJ mansion

PATERSON — 19 dogs living in complete filth that were part of a puppy mill were removed from the once palatial Barbour Mansion on Tuesday. Police were called Tuesday to the 5.5-acre estate on 39th Street after a buyer reported seeing a squatter on the property. Officers from the Passaic County Sheriff's Office and a representative of the buyer discovered four Dobermans and 15 German shepherds.
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Man who allegedly threatened to behead subway passengers arrested: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An apparently irate subway rider — who allegedly drew a switchblade and threatened to behead other riders — was arrested Thursday, police said. Aaron Ramos, 26, allegedly grew upset after boarding a crowded Manhattan train, telling other riders he didn’t like being “pressed up against this door.” Eventually, police […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WGAU

Subway heroes: NYC police officers save visually impaired man who fell onto tracks

NEW YORK — Two New York City police officers were honored Wednesday for rescuing a visually impaired man who had fallen onto subway tracks. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority awarded “Hero of the Subway” commendations to Officer Jason Macaluso and Detective Henry Greco, the agency said in a news release. The two officials were honored for pulling Sulieman Rifai, 61, to safety after the man fell off the subway platform at the Grant Avenue station in eastern Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newark Airport#Wpix
NBC New York

Shooting in NYC Chinese Food Restaurant Leaves 1 Dead

A man was shot and killed while he was inside a Brooklyn Chinese food restaurant late Wednesday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at the restaurant in a plaza near the corner of Stillwell Avenue and Avenue W in Gravesend, according to police. The victim, later identified as 22-year-old Rasard Deas, was at the New Food First Cook takeout eatery when a single shot rang out, striking him in the chest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

New York City subway shooting suspect ordered held without bail

NEW YORK — The alleged suspect in the unprovoked fatal shooting of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez on a Q train in New York City was ordered held without bail on Wednesday. Andrew Abdullah, 25, of Brooklyn, was arrested Wednesday after arranging a surrender through his pastor to officers at the 5th precinct, according to law enforcement sources.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NJ.com

Man struck, killed while pushing shopping cart on NJ Turnpike ID’d

A man who was killed last year on the New Jersey Turnpike in Essex County as he pushed a shopping cart was identified Wednesday as a Brooklyn, New York resident. Wade Mitchell Jr., 33, was struck by three vehicles about 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2021, in the southbound lanes near milepost 105.8 in Newark, according to New Jersey State Police.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooter Killed By Jersey City Police (DEVELOPING)

Police in Jersey City shot and killed a man just before midnight Tuesday, May 24, sources tell Daily Voice. The man purportedly opened fire on a female victim before police shot him near the BP Gas Station on Communipaw and and West Side avenues. Two officers were hospitalized with minor...
Commercial Observer

PacWest Lends $97M on Jersey City Apartment Project

Pacific Western Bank (PacWest) has supplied $97 million of construction debt for a transit-oriented multifamily development in Jersey City, Commercial Observer has learned. The bank provided the loan to Ursa Development Group and Fields Grade Development for the joint venture’s $150 million 336-unit project called The Devan along Jersey City’s border with Hoboken. BlueGate Partners’ Mark DeLillo arranged the transaction.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
69K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy