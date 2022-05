It is safe to say that those of the four legged variety are much more content in their natural habitat. Case in point: A quartet of barred owls have made their return to The Bay State, thanks to the assistance of a retired member of Massachusetts' Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Home. 81 year old Tom Ricardi remains active in a post he held for almost four decades. He is based in neighboring Conway which is situated in Franklin county, just east of the beautiful Berkshires and ironically these birds did not have far to go as they made an all important pit stop before their final journey took them to Deerfield.

DEERFIELD, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO