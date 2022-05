A Virginia family reunites with their long-lost relative after finding him living on the streets. On May 5th, Quinton Cruse, 58, was sitting with his girlfriend by a bridge in downtown Roanoke, Virginia. Since 2009 when his marriage ended, Quinton had either been living on the streets or incarcerated and it had been years since he last saw any of his family. What he didn’t know was that at that moment his estranged sister, niece, and daughter were on their way to Roanoke to find him.

