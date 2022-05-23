ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sycamore Den Is Changing Hands in Normal Heights

By Candice Woo
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine years into its esteemed tenure on Adams Avenue, has been sold by its original owner Nicholas Zanoni and will be joining the ever-expanding roster of well-known local bars run by cousins Chad Cline and Jason “Rocky” Nichols, which includes their family’s legendary Waterfront Bar &...

sandiego.eater.com

