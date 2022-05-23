Sycamore Den Is Changing Hands in Normal Heights

Gordon Ramsay, the boisterous British chef planting a flashy Hell’s Kitchen outpost on the Wharf, will also export his fast-casual Street Pizza chain to Penn Quarter later this year. The London-born pizza project slings bottomless slices in five core varieties (margherita, pepperoni, wild mushroom, eggplant, and corn and chorizo), plus whole and seasonal pies, cocktails, beers, tiramisu, and soft serve. The Penn Quarter site (501 7th Street NW) was previously tabbed as a Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, and a Ramsay rep has “no statement at this time” as to reasoning behind the sudden switcheroo announced in a release on Tuesday. The space most recently housed another pizza place called Vivi, a short-lived, Roman-styled pivot from the owner of Bakers & Baristas. Ramsay’s refresh calls for communal tables, an open kitchen, large light fixtures, and wood and leather accents. Meanwhile, another bossy reality TV star — Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer — plans to finally open his Taffer’s Tavern in July in Penn Quarter.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO