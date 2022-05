Union office workers at CUNA Mutual Group’s Madison office say the company is proposing to cut their benefits, despite earning record revenue last year. The Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 39 represents about 450 of the roughly 1,750 employees at the Madison office. The union has been negotiating its next contract with management since February, after twice extending the contract negotiated in 2016. That contract expired in March. Bargaining sessions are ongoing, but the union says management has been unwilling to compromise.

MADISON, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO