What appears to be an accidental shooting in Thomas Township has left two people wounded, including a pregnant woman. Just before eight last night Thomas Township police say they responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Stark Road where Officers found two residents, a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was shot in the hand, while the pregnant woman’s injury was to her abdomen.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO