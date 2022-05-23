ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Richmond, Stanly by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-23 14:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Rockingham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT FOR ROCKINGHAM...WESTERN PITTSYLVANIA...SOUTHWESTERN BEDFORD...HENRY AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE At 1045 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Burnt Chimney to near Wentworth, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eden Reidsville Martinsville Rocky Mount Wentworth Stoneville and Ferrum. This includes The following Locations The Martinsville Speedway and Martinsville Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 23:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Pittsylvania, eastern Henry and southeastern Franklin Counties and the City of Martinsville through 1145 PM EDT At 1112 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sontag to Ridgeway. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Martinsville Callands Sydnorsville Axton Penhook Ridgeway and Snow Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 23:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Floyd; Franklin; Henry; Patrick; Roanoke Strong windy shower will impact portions of southwestern Roanoke, eastern Floyd, northwestern Henry, western Franklin and Patrick Counties through 215 AM EDT At 147 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a windy shower along a line extending from Rocky Knob Recreation Area to near Stuart. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stuart Floyd Copper Hill Bassett Ferrum Woolwine and Bent Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bedford, City of Martinsville, Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 23:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; City of Martinsville; Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR ROCKINGHAM...WESTERN PITTSYLVANIA...SOUTHWESTERN BEDFORD...HENRY AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Wilkes; Yadkin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Ample rainfall has already occured in the area from thunderstorms earlier this afternoon and evening with amounts of 1 to 3 inches. Overnight, additional showers and thunderstorms will develop, with some showers already starting to pass back over the impacted area. Flooding will gradually become more likely. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 530 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall is starting and will continue to fall in the impacted area. - This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Galax North Wilkesboro... Elkin Wilkesboro... Fairview Flat Rock - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WILKES COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 23:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Floyd; Grayson; Patrick; Pulaski; Wythe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Ample rainfall has already occured in the area from thunderstorms earlier this afternoon and evening with amounts of 1 to 3 inches. Overnight, additional showers and thunderstorms will develop, with some showers already starting to pass back over the impacted area. Flooding will gradually become more likely. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, in North Carolina, Alleghany NC, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin. In southwest Virginia, Carroll, City of Galax, Floyd, Grayson, Patrick, Pulaski and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 530 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall is starting and will continue to fall in the impacted area. - This includes the following streams and drainages Ararat River and Archies Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Airy... Galax North Wilkesboro... Elkin Wilkesboro... Fairview Flat Rock - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amherst, Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, City of Buena Vista by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 23:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Bedford; Botetourt; Campbell; City of Buena Vista; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; Franklin; Pittsylvania; Rockbridge The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The City of Buena Vista in west central Virginia The City of Lexington in west central Virginia Southwestern Rockbridge County in west central Virginia Campbell County in central Virginia Northwestern Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Bedford County in south central Virginia Southeastern Botetourt County in west central Virginia Amherst County in central Virginia The City of Lynchburg in central Virginia Northeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 1106 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Montvale to Moneta to near Sago, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lynchburg Lexington Buena Vista Bedford Altavista Amherst and Hurt. This includes The following Locations VMI, Liberty University, The National D-Day Memorial, and Lynchburg Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Burke; Caldwell; Catawba; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Caldwell County in western North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 457 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles southwest of Hickory, or 7 miles southwest of Mountain View, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Connelly Springs around 510 PM EDT. Hickory, Hickory Regional Airport, Longview, Hildebran and Icard around 520 PM EDT. Bethlehem, St. Stephens, Hudson and Sawmills around 530 PM EDT. Taylorsville and Lake Hickory around 540 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Northlakes, Kings Creek, Little River In Alexander County, Cooksville and Millersville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Shelby, or near Fallston, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hickory, Newton, Conover, Cherryville, Longview, Icard, Hildebran, Belwood, Lawndale and Fallston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; Newberry; Saluda; Spartanburg; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 275 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENWOOD LANCASTER LAURENS NEWBERRY SALUDA SPARTANBURG UNION YORK
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

