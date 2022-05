Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Monday night vehicle-to-vehicle shooting that the driver shot at believes stemmed from a road-rage incident. According to a release from the Police Department, they received calls for service to the 800 block of 15th St SE regarding vehicle-to-vehicle gunfire at 9:55pm. The driver of the vehicle and a passenger receiving gunfire were headed south on 15th St SE at the time of the shooting. They reported a white SUV-with an unknown number of occupants-began to pass them and opened fire. The 22-year-old driver and 25-year-old passenger both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO