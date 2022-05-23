Godwin named AAC Coach of Year, Spivey chosen AAC top pitcher

CLEARWATER, Fla. – East Carolina eighth-year head coach Cliff Godwin and junior Carter Spivey along with nine other Pirates highlighted the 2022 American Athletic Conference Awards as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

The 10 player selections over the two teams are the most in program history.

Godwin, who led the Pirates to their third consecutive AAC regular-season title with a 20-4 record, was named the league Coach-of-the-Year for the fourth time in his career. He has guided ECU to three straight 20-win seasons and his club is currently riding a nations-best 14-game winning streak heading into the 2022 TicketSmarter American Baseball Championships.

Spivey became the first relief pitcher to be named The American’s Pitcher-of-the-Year after leading the league in ERA (2.31). The right-hander posted a 6-0 record with five saves while striking out 64 just to 16 walks in 62.1 innings over 29 appearances. In conference action, he was 5-0 with a 1.91 ERA. Spivey is the third Pirate in a row to be named Pitcher-of-the-Year (Jake Agnos in 2019, Gavin Williams in 2021).

Joining Spivey as a first-team selection were sophomore Zach Agnos (SS), junior Ryder Giles (UTIL) and junior Lane Hoover (OF). Agnos is hitting at a .307 clip (69-for-225) with six home runs and 43 RBI. His selection marks the second-straight year earning post-season honors as he was a second-teamer last year. Hoover led the league with a .355 batting average (75-for-211) while also ranking among the league’s overall leaders in hits (75/second), on-base percentage (.441/third), runs scored (44/t5th) and sac bunts (nine/second). He has drawn 31 walks and has struck out just 17 times and is currently the toughest player to strike out in the conference (once every 12.4 at-bats).

Giles, who along with Hoover, garnered his first career all-conference selection as the league’s top utility player. On the mound, he posted a 4-1 record with one save over his 14 appearances (nine starts). Giles struck out 35 batters in 44.0 innings and held opposing hitters to a composite .246 batting average. At the plate, Giles batted .156 with a home run, seven RBI and scored seven runs. He started 20 consecutive games at shortstop before moving into the weekend rotation.

Six additional Pirates in Cam Clonch (DH), Alec Makarewicz (3B), C.J. Mayhue (P), Garrett Saylor (P), Jacob Starling (2B) and Bryson Worrell (OF) garnered second-team honors and making it seven selections for the 2022 season.

With the four first-team selections, the Pirates have had at least one player named to a first-team for 18-straight years (2004-present, none in 2020) and a total of 26 different first-teamers since joining The American in 2015.

ECU will return to the diamond on Tuesday, May 24 when it faces South Florida in the second game of the championships. First pitch is slated for approximately 12:30 pm (ET) at BayCare Park in Clearwater, Fla. and will be streamed on ESPN+.

