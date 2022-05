With limitations on fidaxomicin at their facility, a hospital looked at vancomycin usage to determine if they needed to align with the new IDSA/SHEA CDI treatment guideline. Madeline Belk, PharmD, says that her institution, Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, Alabama, has restricted prescribing privileges of fidaxomicin to the infectious disease (ID) and gastrointestinal (GI) providers only. And with the IDSA/SHEA C diff treatment guideline now recommending fidaxomicin for first-line therapy, Belk, et al decided to evaluate patients hospitalized with CDI who received treatment with oral vancomycin to determine outcomes and if they needed to shift to prescribing fidaxomicin.

