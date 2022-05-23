ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

2 St. Paul police officers treated for fentanyl exposure; police HQ partially evacuated

By Fox 9 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two officers with the St. Paul Police Department required medical treatment after they were apparently exposed to fentanyl while conducting narcotics testing at the agency’s headquarters in downtown St. Paul Monday morning, the police department said in a news release. The officers,...

Man Arrested After Police Stand-Off in St. Cloud Tuesday

A man was arrested after a nearly 8-hour stand-off with St. Cloud police in St. Cloud Tuesday. Thirty-seven-year-old Shawn Lawrence Jacobs was arrested in an apartment in the 2700 block of 16th Street South, after neighbors had been evacuated by law enforcement. No one was injured in the tense situation.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Metro teen dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus text outbreak with the world map and HUD circle element cyber futuristic concept, Abstract background virus hazard vector illustration. A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health. The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according...
MINNESOTA STATE
After Several St. Paul Shootings, Names of 3 Victims Released

The identities of three men slain in gunshots in St. Paul late last week were published by police on Monday. Tylor R. Butterfly, 22, of St. Paul, was fatally shot at Maryland Avenue and Matilda Street in the city’s North End on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. As of Monday, no one has been arrested, and police have encouraged anybody with information to contact the murder squad at 651-266-5650.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Trinis Edwards Acquitted In Liquor Store Shooting Death Of Kenneth Davis Jr.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A Ramsey County jury has cleared a St. Paul man of murder charges in a liquor store shooting. Trinis Edwards was charged with the shooting death of Kenneth Davis, Jr. It happened at Big Discount Liquor on Rice Street in St. Paul on Dec. 27 last year. Court documents say Davis tried to stop Edwards from stealing a bottle of vodka. During a fight, Davis’ gun fell and police say Edwards picked it up and shot Davis. A spokesperson for the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office released a statement. “While we are disappointed in the verdict reached in this case, we respect the work of the jury and accept their decision. The death of Mr. Davis remains a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the attorney’s office said.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
St. Cloud SWAT standoff ends peacefully

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force serving a search warrant Tuesday ended an hours-long standoff in St. Cloud peacefully on Tuesday. At 8:35 a.m. on authorities served a knock and announce search warrant regarding a narcotics investigation at an apartment in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Driver Hurt After Fiery Crash On I-94 In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fiery crash on westbound Interstate 94 in St. Paul on Wednesday left a driver hurt and led to a significant traffic backup toward the end of the evening commute. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. when a single vehicle crashed into a wall near the Highway 280 intersection. After the crash, the car began to smoke before bursting into flame. (credit: MnDOT) The driver was hurt, but troopers described the injures as not life-threatening. According to MnDOT traffic cameras, the westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for roughly 20 minutes, leading to a traffic backup. The westbound lanes in the area have since reopened.
SAINT PAUL, MN
St. Paul Man Arrested With Two Children in Vehicle After High Speed Chase in Jackson County

A St. Paul man was taken into custody yesterday after a high-speed chase on I-94 in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 12:40 in the morning, Deputies were advised of a vehicle traveling west on I-94 at a high rate of speed in a construction zone. They were able to locate the vehicle near Hixton, where it was traveling at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle fled from law enforcement, traveling nearly 16 miles before Jackson County Deputies were able to use a tire deflation device to get the vehicle stopped safely. Once stopped, the driver, 22-year-old Jeffrey Otis of St. Paul was taken into custody and it was observed that there were two small children in the vehicle, one in an infant carrier not fastened to the seat nor secured within the carrier. A search of the vehicle turned up 13 grams of methamphetamine. Otis was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, 2nd degree reckless endangering safety, child neglect, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
Federal prosecutors: Minnesota man targeted more than 500 girls for sextortion scheme

MINNEAPOLIS — A St. Paul man is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he targeted more than 500 underage girls in a sextortion scheme. In a news release, federal prosecutors said Yue Vang, 31, used apps and social media sites like Kik, Snapchat, and Skype to talk to hundreds of underage girls across the United States and overseas. Vang is accused of pretending to be female “to entice and coerce” the girls to send sexually explicit images and videos of themselves. Vang is also accused of threatening to send sexually explicit images of the minors to their friends, family, and classmates unless they created and sent him additional videos and photos.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cops: 500,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized in Arizona Traffic Stop

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Two women were arrested after about 500,000 fentanyl pills were found in an SUV pulled over for speeding on Interstate 10 in Arizona, police said. The pills that were seized were discovered concealed in collagen supplement bottles on Monday during a search that also turned up a handgun and a large amount of cash, police from the small city of Casa Grande south of Phoenix said in a statement.
CASA GRANDE, AZ

