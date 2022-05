DELAND, Fla. - The man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman who was found outside a DeLand Walgreens has been arrested, police announced on Wednesday. Robert Fleming, 36, was located in Chattanooga, Tennessee and was arrested by the Chattanooga Police Department. Fleming is currently in custody and awaiting extradition back to Florida for the charge of first-degree murder, DeLand police said.

DELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO