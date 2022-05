If the description of Loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother had a name, it would be Becky Foley Grant. She spent her entire life showing her love and devotion to first her parents, brother and sister, and then focused her entire adult life on her loving husband, Tommy, her two daughters, Faith and Melissa, and the two grandchildren she adored with her whole heart, Bailey and Bridges. As the family expanded to include Melissa’s husband (Randy), Bailey’s husband (Buckley), and Bridges’ fiancé (Lauren), her heart grew and showered them with the same love as well.

