Mansfield is currently an associate principal at Skyview High School in the Vancouver Public Schools district where he has worked since 2019. The Ridgefield School District is pleased to announce the hiring of Ian Mansfield as its newest administrator. Mansfield will serve as the principal at View Ridge Middle School, replacing Tony Smith who has accepted a principal position with the Longview School District effective at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.

RIDGEFIELD, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO