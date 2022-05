Good news for those who are committed to reducing their sugar intake but can’t stomach the taste of unsweetened coffee: Sugar isn’t the only way to satisfy a sweet tooth. The only bad news is that the sugar substitute scene is a tad complicated. Take stevia vs. Splenda, for example—what’s the difference? And is one better for you than the other? If you want the TL;DR, look no further: Stevia is a plant-derived sweetener while Splenda is created by changing the molecular structure of sugar. While both sweeteners contain zero calories and are considered safe to consume, there are some unanswered questions about the way Splenda affects the body. Plus, stevia may be more stable in high temperatures, making it better for baking. Read on for the full scoop on these alternative sweeteners, including how to use them and which one is healthier.

