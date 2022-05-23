ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tami’s Birthday Brunch At The Select In Sandy Springs, Ga

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello lovelies and happy Monday! Over the weekend, I held a early birthday brunch at The Select located in Sandy Springs, Ga. I heard very good things about this gorgeous restaurant and had to give it a chance! If you guys live here or heard of this Art Deco restaurant that...

www.talkingwithtami.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Get a taste of the royal treatment with Royal Corgi Afternoon Tea service in Buckhead

The Waldorf Astoria in Buckhead is ready to give you a taste of royalty with the Royal Corgi Afternoon Tea service in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration. This treatment allows you to feel very prim and proper with tea and enjoying some of the Queen's favorite hors d'oeuvres. You can enjoy this fun experience and more every Sunday during the month of June by making online reservations.
ATLANTA, GA
Talking With Tami

OWN Tv Dinner Party With Cast Of ‘Belle Collective’

A few weeks ago a friend of mine and publicist from OWN Tv Network sent me an email to see if I would like to join him for dinner while he was visiting Atlanta. I was excited to hang out with him and he told me that he would have a few special guest that would join us. So last night I made my way to Midtown for dinner at STK with a few of Atlanta’s best media women. Little did I know, the special guests that arrived were some of the cast members from Own’s popular tv series, Belle Collective!
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Alpharetta announces its first wine festival

ALPHARETTA — Vino-lovers rejoice as Alpharetta hosts the inaugural Alpharetta Wine Festival on Sunday, June 12, on the Town Green in downtown Alpharetta from 2 to 5 p.m. Sip and savor wines from all over the world as local restaurants serve up wine tastings to festival goers throughout downtown. Attendees will mingle amongst the crowd while listening to live music and perusing the pop-up shops with fabulous goods available for purchase.
ALPHARETTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Dunwoody announces free movie series

Dunwoody Parks and Recreation will kick off Pics in the Park on June 3 at 9:15 p.m. with a free showing of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial at Pernoshal Park, located at 4575 N. Shallowford Road. “We’re really excited about the lineup of movies this summer,” said Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Director...
DUNWOODY, GA
secretatlanta.co

Wine Down At This Weekly Bash In Poncey-Highland With Live Music & Al Fresco Dining

City Winery have solidified themselves as the go-to venue for the best in entertainment. From spectacular drag shows to stand-up comedy that you won’t forget in a hurry, there’s so much going on at this beloved addition to Poncey-Highland’s food and wine scene. However, the eatery just announced that they will be hosting a weekend celebration on their patio, as things get warmer here in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA SUMMER BEER FESTIVAL 2022

On Saturday, June 11th from 4-8pm at Old Fourth Ward Park, Atlanta Summer Beer Festivals is back with 200+ Beers, Wine, Seltzers, Ciders, Live Music with Davis and the Love, and DJ Qtip. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 after June 2nd, and $60 at the gate (unless sold out).
ATLANTA, GA
mommypoppins.com

Memorial Day Weekend 2022: Top Things to Do in Atlanta with Kids

Looking for the best things to do in Atlanta this Memorial Day weekend? Here are some family-friendly events and activities to add to your weekend list!. Most Atlanta students are singing, "School's Out For Summer" this weekend! That's our cue as parents to find fun ways to keep them busy and make some summer memories. If you haven't been to the Georgia Renaissance Festival yet, this is the last weekend to enjoy turkey "legges," the corkscrew slide, and jousters. It's also your last chance to hit Super Spring Saturdays at Washington Farms in Bogart —kids go crazy for the jumping pad, slides, petting zoo, paintball, and ziplines. Families can honor the men and women who died in service to our country at Stone Mountain Park's Memorial Day tribute —each weekend night, visitors watch the laser light spectacular followed by a special patriotic fireworks show. Military personnel (active, veterans, and retired) receive a free attractions pass May 27-30, while immediate family members save over 40 percent.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Savor The Flavors Of Global Cuisine At Midtown’s Food Truck Thursdays

Did you know that the best of the best in the food truck game take over Midtown Atlanta every Thursday? Food Truck Thursday is Midtown’s weekly celebration of delicious food with rotating vendors and a diverse selection of food trucks. A great opportunity to gather as a community and chow-down on some tasty bites, don’t miss out y’all!
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

6 Fantastic Farmers’ Markets In And Around Atlanta

If you’re looking to support local farmers, or help the environment by sticking to local produce, check out these incredible farmers markets in and around Atlanta. From Ponce City Market’s weekly extravaganza, to smaller farmers’ markets that ooze that peach state charm, keep scrolling and find your new favorite farmers’ market, today!
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Verzuz Lights Up With 8Ball & MJG Vs. UGK With Guests Big Boi, David Banner, Twista & More

It was lit in Atlanta this evening (May 26) as music lovers gathered together for an epic Verzuz. The last show was hosted during a Triller Fight Night, and fans were able to take a walk down memory lane with Cypress Hill and Onyx. B-Real would later thank Verzuz for hosting his legendary collective on its platform but did admit that he was disappointed the show didn't broadcast on Instagram Live like the others.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb NAACP to host Juneteenth celebration on Marietta Square

The Cobb NAACP will host its annual Juneteenth celebration on Marietta Square celebrating the end of slavery. The Juneteenth holiday and the event are described in the news release below, reprinted from the City of Marietta website:. The Cobb County Branch of the National Association of the Advancement of Colored...
COBB COUNTY, GA

