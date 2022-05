Early odds are out for the 2022 college football season, and Circa Sports in Las Vegas has Boise State opening as a five-point underdog September 3 at Oregon State. A lot of rabid Broncos fans instinctively put that game in the win column when they first looked at this year’s schedule. But reality needs to set in. This isn’t the program that Boise State boat-raced the last time they met —a 38-24 win in 2016 that wasn’t as close as the score as Jeremy McNichols rushed for 208 yards. That was during the train-wreck tenure of Gary Andersen at OSU. Since then, coach Jonathan Smith, the one-time Broncos quarterbacks coach, has put the Beavs back together and got them to a bowl game last year for the first time since they beat Boise State in the 2013 Hawaii Bowl. Oregon State is more than decent.

