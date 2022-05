At least she can still “Say So” … because she definitely can’t sing it for the foreseeable future. Doja Cat announced Friday that she’s going under the knife for “routine” tonsil surgery, affecting several upcoming performances. “Hey guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first,” the “Woman” singer began in a statement posted to Twitter and Instagram. “Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling,” she continued before letting the other shoe drop: “That means I have to cancel my festival run...

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO