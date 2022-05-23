ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse men’s basketball adds Oakland to nonconference slate

By Erik Columbia
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Aj4H_0fnexCZw00

(WSYR-TV) — Orange fans can add another nonconference opponent to the basketball schedule.

Syracuse announced Monday that they will host Oakland on Tuesday, December 6, at the JMA Wireless Dome. It is the third nonconference game the team has announced for next season. Last week, SU said it will take on Lehigh and Colgate this November.

This matchup features the two longest tenured head coaches in division one basketball. Jim Boeheim will begin his 47 th season at the helm of the Orange, and Greg Kampe has been the leader for the Golden Grizzlies for the last 38 years.

Syracuse is 4-0 vs. Oakland, including a 74-62 win in December of 2019.

Last season, Oakland was 20-12 but fell to Wright State in the Horizon League quarterfinals. SU had its first losing season ever under Boeheim.

