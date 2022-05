This story has been updated to include the name of the man arrested. A man was arrested Thursday after a SWAT roll in New Orleans East, police said. William Turner, 47, allegedly held up a cashier with a machete at a business near the intersection of Lake Forest Boulevard and Bullard Avenue a little before 10 a.m. He fled with the cash to his house in the 5700 block of Louis Prima Drive East, where he barricaded himself inside, police said.

