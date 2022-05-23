ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want to bring your dog to the ballpark? Bark in the Park returns to Avista Stadium on Tuesday!

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — Bark in the Park is back!

The Spokane Indians return to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, May 24 against the Everett Aquasox, the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for Bark in The Park. Fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark to the game and will receive a special rate of $5 tickets per ticket and will sit in the dogs only section of the ballpark.

Following the game will be a Puppy Parade that will take place on the field.

Proceeds from the tickets will go to local animal shelters.

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

