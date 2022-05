Valerie Jean Gorski, 81, passed away peacefully at her home in Waupaca on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. She was born and raised in Maui to Willard Burton French and Violet Carol French. Valerie retired from Riverside Medical Center’s testing laboratory in 2010. She enjoyed her children and grandchildren, playing cards, working puzzles, and watching deer and listening to the Waupaca River flow through the backyard. She loved watching her Green Bay Packers, and visiting her homeland of Hawaii.

WAUPACA, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO