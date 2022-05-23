ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

BLM issues fire restrictions for Washington and Oregon beginning Friday

 3 days ago

Citing drought conditions, fire restrictions will go into effect on Friday, May 27 for all Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public...

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Republicans splintered vote for Oregon governor with messages that didn’t seem to catch

With 19 distinctive ­– not to say sometimes colorful -– candidates for governor, Oregon Republicans should have told us something about themselves by their choices in the just-ended primary election. They did: They are split. Many seem driven by abortion or other culture issues, some are powerfully drawn by regional preferences, but a plurality just […] The post Republicans splintered vote for Oregon governor with messages that didn’t seem to catch appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon candidates for governor weigh in on gun control

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday’s tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers has catapulted the issues of gun control and mass shootings to the center of the political stage, both nationally and in Oregon. KGW reached out to each...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Annual campfire restrictions to begin on BLM-administered rivers, waterways in Central Oregon

 Annual campfire restrictions will go into effect on Wednesday, June 1 on portions of the Crooked, Deschutes, John Day and White rivers, as well as on BLM-administered lands along Lake Billy Chinook and Lake Simtustus.    The post Annual campfire restrictions to begin on BLM-administered rivers, waterways in Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
ijpr.org

Federal investigation slows solar projects in Oregon

After several years of work, Ryan Sheehy’s company was ready to put money down this spring on the nearly 9,600 solar panels it needs for a community solar project in Ontario, Oregon. The Verde Light Power Project is a new type of solar development in Oregon that will allow...
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, 5/25 – Klamath County Has Highest Unemployment Rate in Oregon; Memorial Day Weekend Weather Cools, Some Showers Possible

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How Washington and Idaho gun laws compare to Texas’

SPOKANE, Wash. — The shooting in Uvalde sent shockwaves across the country, with many families hugging their children tighter because of it. However, one question local parents have is whether the shooter could have carried out this massacre in Idaho and Washington, considering the differing gun laws. Salvador Ramos, the shooter, bought two semi-automatic rifles three days apart from a...
IDAHO STATE
kbnd.com

Proposed Border Shifts for "Greater Idaho"

LA PINE, OR -- The Greater Idaho Movement is changing its proposed map, paring down the plan for a large portion of Oregon to join its eastern neighbor. Mike McCarter is President of the group “Move Oregon’s Border.” He tells KBND News, "We are going to adjust a little bit and try to move forward with Eastern Oregon because it seems evident that the Oregon’s leadership and direction that they’re going has a larger impact on Eastern Oregon than it does on Southern Oregon." The new proposed border no longer includes the southern Oregon coast. "So, it starts at the Columbia River and heads south along the Deschutes River. It does make a dogleg out around Bend, comes back in just south of Sunriver and continues on all the way along the western border of Klamath County." McCarter says they’re not giving up on taking Idaho to the Pacific Ocean but believes it’ll have to wait for Phase two.
IDAHO STATE
KGW

Oregon COVID cases rise, hospitalizations projected to peak June 9

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is reporting some of the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started more than two years ago. The Oregon Health Authority reported nearly 12,000 new cases last week and the state is averaging 1,685 new cases a day, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday. That’s higher than all but 12 weeks since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Where refugees in Oregon are arriving from

Compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Oregon using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Three Idaho cities among 15 fastest-growing in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Boise is still Idaho's largest city, but the bulk of the Treasure Valley's growth is happening west of the city limits. That's no surprise to anyone looking at Interstate 84 during the afternoon commute, but population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau provide some black-and-white numbers to back it up.
IDAHO STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Eastern Oregon aviation and rail projects get funding

SALEM – The Oregon Transportation Commission has approved $3.7 million in new aviation and rail projects in Morrow, Umatilla, and Union Counties. The new funding is part of Connect Oregon, an initiative established by the 2005 state legislature to invest in non-highway modes of transportation. These projects went through...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Conflict Mounts at Willamette Falls

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filed a motion this week to intervene in a federal lawsuit Portland General Electric filed in April regarding Willamette Falls. PGE seeks to seize land that the Oregon Department of State Lands controls. The state had granted the Grand Ronde a permit to use the falls for fishing and ceremonial purposes, but PGE objected to the fishing platform on safety grounds.

