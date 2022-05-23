Employee Nabbed Using Cell Phone To Take Photo Under Woman's Dress In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A store employee was arrested for allegedly taking a picture under a female customer's dress as she shopped at a supermarket in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Ulster County at the Hannaford Store in Highland at 3650 Route 9W on Saturday, May 21, according to police.

Marcello Richter, age 22, of Kingston, was arrested by the town of Lloyd police after the woman, who was shopping at the Hannaford Store, told the store manager he had taken a picture under her dress, said Chief James Janso, of the Lloyd Police.

According to Janso, the employee followed a customer down an aisle and tried to take a picture with his cell phone under her dress while she was shopping.

"This is a reminder to always be aware of your surroundings even when shopping," Janso said.

Richter was charged with unlawful surveillance and released on an appearance ticket.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday, June 2.

