WWE

Conrad Thompson Says WWE Stars Will Not Appear At Starrcast V

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Wrestling Inc, Conrad Thompson spoke about the upcoming Starrcast V event in Nashville during Summerslam weekend, which he says will not include WWE stars. Here are highlights:. On a possible WWE presence at Starrcast: “I mean as you recall, once upon a time we promoted...

wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Top WWE Star Possibly Out Of Action Due To Back Injury

That could be a long one. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster today but only a handful of them are legends in their own time. Those wrestlers are among the most important and popular stars the company has and it means a lot to have them around. That is not always the case though and now one of the biggest stars in WWE today may be missing some time.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From Wrestling

Everyone knows that no one can wrestle forever, and it seems that Aron Stevens (FKA Damien Sandow) is getting ready to wrap up his career soon. The former WWE star is set to face Trevor Murdoch at NWA Alwayz Ready in what is being billed as “Aron Stevens’ Swan Song.”
WWE
PWMania

Bray Wyatt And JoJo Getting Married

Bray Wyatt & JoJo are now engaged to be married. She took to Instagram today and announced that Wyatt proposed. She wrote:. “A million times YES! [heart eyes emoji] [loud crying face emoji] I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married [tongue and winking eye emoji]) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda”
RELATIONSHIPS
Bret Hart
The Undertaker
PWMania

Why Steve Austin Never Had a Singles Match Against Hulk Hogan

During a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed the 2002 Judgment Day PPV match between Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. “The match was not an artistic success. But it wasn’t because those guys didn’t work their asses off. You’ve got a guy that’s got a bad back and he’s not a spring chicken … Taker tried to do all he could to make the match a success, but it just didn’t get the job done. And that’s sad to say when you’re talking about two legit legends like Taker and Hulk.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famer Quit Backstage Role With WWE Due To Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has certainly been getting a lot of attention for his work in 2022 and he’s also received a lot of praise from the wrestling community over the last few months. WWE Hall of Famer JBL previously worked with Sami Zayn during his run working backstage as an agent. JBL noted during an episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw that he only lasted six weeks as an agent, and he also explained why he decided to leave the job.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: WWE's Roman Reigns Has Hilarious Interaction With Two Year Old Fan

You'd be hard-pressed to think of a WWE superstar who has had a bigger run than Roman Reigns, with the "Tribal Chief" recently adding the World Heavyweight Championship belt to his repertoire following his victory against Brock Lesnar at this year's WrestleMania. While the next few matches for Reigns have apparently been decided, it would seem that a potential future WWE superstar stared down the duel belt-wielding champion at a recent World Wrestling Entertainment event, with Roman responding in kind and creating a viral video for fans of the professional wrestling organization.
WWE
Combat Sports
Podcast
WWE
Sports
411mania.com

Scott Steiner Says He Would ‘Kill’ Ric Flair In A Last Match

Scott Steiner hasn’t resolved his longstanding issues with Ric Flair, and says he’d “kill” Flair if he was the Nature Boy’s opponent in his upcoming final match. As you likely know, Flair is returning to the ring for a “Last Stand” at Starrcast V. During a recent online signing with Highspots Superstore, Scott Steiner was asked about the idea that he could be Flair’s opponent and let’s just say it didn’t sound like a good idea.
BOSTON, MA
wrestlinginc.com

AEW’s Paul Wight Recalls Film & Television Star Throwing A Beer At Him

There are not many people out there that can say that Kieran Culkin, brother of Macaulay and star of “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”, has thrown a beer at them. One person who can say that though? AEW star and Dark: Elevation commentator Paul Wight. In an interview...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Adam Cole Reveals ‘Big Reason’ He Jumped From WWE To AEW

Adam Cole says three big factors pushed him to sign with AEW last year. But he stressed that the biggest was his relationship with former AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker. Cole says it was difficult for them to spend time together while he was working for WWE. “One...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: NWA Stars Get Married

NWA Women’s Champion Kamille and NWA star Thom Latimer have tied the knot. Kamille posted the below wedding photo on Saturday with the caption, “Mrs. Latimer.”. Kamille has been the current NWA Women’s Champion since defeating Serena Deeb in June 2021 at When Our Shadows Fall. She will be defending the NWA Women’s Title in June at Alwayz Ready against KiLynn King. Kamille made her NWA debut at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show on October 21, 2018.
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlinginc.com

Handicap Match Announced For WWE Hell In A Cell

Bobby Lashley and Omos’ heavyweight feud will continue at WWE Hell in a Cell, with the odds stacked against The All Mighty. Following his return to “Raw” on March 28, Lashley entered an immediate feud with Omos, which set up a Goliath vs. Goliath battle at WrestleMania 38. Lashley’s brief stint away from the company came after being pulled from defending the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber through injury, just 21 days after winning the prize at the Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar went onto capture the gold at the event in Saudi Arabia.
ROSEMONT, IL

