ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Texas EquuSearch looking for missing teacher from Alvin

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelp find him! Craig Kettler's family and...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Trae the Truth to meet with victims' families of Uvalde school shooting; offers free therapy to students

UVALDE, Texas — Houston's own Trae the Truth is in Uvalde, Texas to provide support to the families who lost their children in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. The rapper and philanthropist headed to Uvalde Thursday and met with several of the victims' families, including the families of Amerie Jo Garza, Eliahana Cruz Torres and Jackie Cazares. He also met with Democratic governor candidate Beto O'Rourke.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Equusearch
MySanAntonio

SE Texas teen allegedly had gun at school, to be 'dealt with severely'

A Jefferson County judge has significantly increased the bond for a teen accused of bringing a gun to school late last year in Southeast Texas. Desmond Baltazar on Wednesday sat before a judge for the first time since his arrest -- just one day after the deadly shooting at a south Texas elementary school that left 21 people dead and others hospitalized.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Jazmine Barnes murder case: 2nd man pleads guilty to murder, sentenced to 30 years in prison

HOUSTON — The second man responsible for 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes' death has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Eric Black's sentence wasn't going to exceed 35 years due to a plea deal he reached with prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to murder in the deal earlier this year in exchange for his testimony against Larry Woodruffe, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Woodruffe was found guilty of capital murder in April and was sentenced later that month.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONROE POLICE INVESTIGATING DEATH ON LOOP 336 -ASKING PUBLICS HELP

Conroe Police Department is seeking public assistance with locating and identifying the driver/owner of the White Ford Truck pictured below. This truck was spotted around the vicinity of the 900 block of N Loop 336 W in Conroe, TX early morning hours of 05/15/2022. Occupants of the truck are possible witnesses of a death investigation that occurred at that time. If anyone has any information about this truck, contact Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.
KHOU

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-69, sheriff says

HOUSTON — A fatal crash shut down all northbound lanes of I-69/Eastex Freeway at Aldine Bender Road Thursday morning, according to Houston Police. The freeway reopened to traffic just before 7 a.m. Houston Police initially responded to the accident before handing off to the HCSO's Vehicular Crimes Division. Harris...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

DPS identifies suspected catalytic converter thieves from Houston

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two men suspected of stealing catalytic converters are in custody following a several hour manhunt, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Alfred West Jr., 29, from Houston, and Jaleen Anderson, 28, from Houston were arrested and identified as the suspected thieves, according DPS. DPS...
BRYAN, TX
CBS19

2 dead following a head-on collision on US 287

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 23, 2022. Two people are dead following a vehicular crash on US 287 today. At 7 a.m. this morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety was called to the scene of a vehicular crash involving two vehicles on US 287, about 0.2 miles north of Elkhart in Anderson County.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy