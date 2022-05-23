Texas EquuSearch looking for missing teacher from Alvin

HOUSTON — The second man responsible for 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes' death has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Eric Black's sentence wasn't going to exceed 35 years due to a plea deal he reached with prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to murder in the deal earlier this year in exchange for his testimony against Larry Woodruffe, who was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Woodruffe was found guilty of capital murder in April and was sentenced later that month.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO