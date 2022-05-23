ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

82-year-old pedestrian dies in collision along edge of Golden Gate Park

SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (BCN) An 82-year-old pedestrian died following a collision along the edge of Golden Gate Park in San Francisco Saturday, Supervisor Connie Chan wrote on Twitter Sunday. The pedestrian was hit...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

Related
L.A. Weekly

Willa Henderson, Mary Henderson and One Other Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 37th Avenue [San Francisco, CA]

2 Deadly Crashes in San Francisco Results in Three Fatalities. Around 4:30 p.m., an 82-year-old woman was struck and killed near 37th Avenue and Fulton Street. According to authorities, the taxi collided with another vehicle before going into the sidewalk. The taxi then hit the mother and daughter. Due to the impact of the collision, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Train Collision at Arleta Station [San Francisco, CA]

Deadly Train Accident on Bayshore Boulevard Left One Fatality. According to authorities, the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m., near the intersection of Bayshore Boulevard and Arleta Avenue, on the Muni tracks. Furthermore, SFPD responded just after 10:00 p.m. after receiving reports of a deceased individual who was found along the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Harit Patel Killed in Bicycle Accident on Montrose Avenue [Fremont, CA]

7-Year-Old Biker Dies in Fatal Accident near Charleston Way. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m., in the 43000 block of Montrose Avenue on May 21. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Charleston Way shortly after. Per reports, the driver of a passing vehicle struck the young bicyclist under unknown...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP says 1 dead in crash on Hwy 4 off-ramp in Contra Costa County

PITTSBURG (CBS SF/BCN) – One person died in a solo car crash on an off-ramp from state Highway 4 near Pittsburg on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. on the Bailey Road off-ramp from eastbound Highway 4.A Hyundai Tucson left the highway and struck a guardrail on the off-ramp, then caught fire, CHP officials said.The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not yet been released by the Contra Costa County coroner's office.The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4

‘May gray’ is on the way for Bay Area

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay Area’s microclimates were in full effect Wednesday afternoon as temperatures shot up to triple digits in the East Bay and dropped down to the 50’s along the coast. KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez said there was a 48-degree...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4 News

1 in grave condition, 2 injured in East Oakland shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) – Three people were wounded, and one of those is in grave condition, following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in East Oakland, police said. The city’s gunshot detection system alerted police just after 12:30 p.m. to the shooting in the 3200 block of 35th Avenue. Officers responded and located at least two people with […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Humpday Headlines: Highly Armed Man Arrested in San Jose for Stalking Former Employers

San Jose police say they may have headed off a mass shooting after the arrest of a man accused of felony stalking of his former employers. 43-year-old Bryan Velasquez of Morgan Hill was allegedly found in possession of modified semi-automatic rifles and handguns, and he is currently out on bail after he sent threatening emails to managers of a construction company from which he was fire. [Mercury News / KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Rescued After Car Plunges Into South Bay Reservoir

First responders rescued a driver after her car went down an embankment and plunged into Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill, officials said. Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies jumped into the reservoir to rescue the female driver, the sheriff's office said. She suffered minor injuries in the crash. Footage shared by...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead in East Palo Alto collision

EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) – One person died last night at what’s being called a major injury collision in East Palo Alto, according to police. At 8:04 p.m. Monday, a car was going on westbound University Avenue “at a high rate of speed,” according to Interim Chief of Police Jeff Liu. At that time, the […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Driver killed in high-speed crash on University Avenue

A car going at a high speed crashed and split into two pieces on University Avenue in East Palo Alto on Monday night, according to witnesses and police. The driver died at the scene. Witnesses said the driver was heading west on University Avenue and had just passed the Bay...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
SFist

The 13 Best Breweries In San Francisco and the East Bay

Ever since Fritz Maytag bought Anchor Brewing Company in 1965 and spun it into one of the pioneering craft breweries in late-20th Century America, the SF Bay Area has played an outsized role in the country's beer scene. Now as we properly enter the 2020s with a plague hopefully becoming...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

