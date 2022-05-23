ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, IL

Taking a walk for storytime in Ashland

By WICS/WRSP Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Encouraging a love of reading while getting families outside. On Friday, Prairie Skies Public Library opened its StoryWalk in Ashland. It's dedicated in honor of former librarian...

newschannel20.com

Urbana Park District offering nature program to keep kids engaged

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Park District is offering a program to help keep kids stay active during the summer break. The park district is offering a nature day camp where kids explore the woods or learn about the different families bugs come from. Environmental Program Manager Savannah...
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Getting Twisted with Springfield's Loc Goddess

Springfield, IL — Loc Goddess, Springfield is known for its amazing transformations and dedication to each client's needs. From amazing styles to detoxing your locs, you can get full service from ower and Loc Goddess herself, Tierra Wilson. Tierra takes pride in creating trendy looks and providing natural hair care that is guaranteed to hydrate, grow, and replenish your hair. With over 15 years of hair care and styling experience, the Loc Goddess has a passion for giving her clients joy through their hairstyles. You can book an appointment or check out her social media platforms today.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

New exhibits at African American History Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A central Illinois African American History Museum now has a unique exhibit on display. The Illinois Freedom Project traces Black Illinoisans' struggles for freedom from the French colonial era to early-20th-century Chicago. It is on loan from the National Park Service. To see it, visit...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

105th Anniversary of Mattoon-Charleston Tornado Disaster in 1917

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On this date 105 years ago, Illinois saw the third deadliest tornado disaster on record. About 108 people were killed with most of the deaths reported out of Mattoon and Charleston. It was originally believed to be one single tornado that developed but later it was determined that 4-8 separate tornadoes occurred. The tornado that impacted Central Illinois traveled about 155 miles with the strongest part of the tornado impacting Mattoon and Charleston with F4 scale damage. This was before the Enhanced Fujita scale was used. The original Fujita scale was based on damage not on wind speeds.
MATTOON, IL
newschannel20.com

Sangchris Lake now a no wake lake

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangchris Lake is now a "no wake lake." Sangchris Lake State Park officials posted that signs are now up at all three boat ramps making it official. As of Tuesday afternoon, it is a no wake lake for motors larger than 25HP. That means if...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Firearm found in elementary student's book bag

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A student brought a gun to Lee Elementary School on Tuesday, according to the Springfield Police Department. Police were called to Lee School around 10:20 a.m. "The firearm was quickly secured by the staff and was not displayed by the student at any time while...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Carle now offering boosters for children between 5-11

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Carle Foundation Hospital is now offering booster shots for those between the ages of 5-11, just days after the FDA approved the Pfizer booster. Tuesday was the first day the booster shot was offered at clinics throughout the Champaign-Urbana community. The hospital network said...
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Man accused of torturing an animal

CASS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A man from Virginia, Ill., is behind bars accused of torturing an animal. On Wednesday, Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an address in the city of Virginia for a report of animal neglect. The caller reported a man was using an...
CASS COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man shot by suspect on bicycle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is recovering after being shot early Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of South Spring. Springfield Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at approximately 12:08 a.m. Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the left side of his...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Jacksonville house fire was suspicious

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — Law enforcers investigating a suspicious fire of a two-story vacant home are asking for the public's help in the case. Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation in the suspicious fire. Around...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Fighting Illini Tailgate Tour makes stop in the Capitol city

Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois Athletics head coaches are touring around the state of Illinois to meet fans on the Fighting Illini Tailgate Tour. Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema, soccer head coach Janet Rayfield, and swimming and diving head coach Jeana Kempe stopped by the Capitol city to meet local Fighting Illini fans ahead of the fall season kickoff, which is only a few months away.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield shooting victim identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 25-year-old man who died after a shooting on Tuesday night in Springfield has been identified as Jayvon Watson, 25, of Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Watson died at HSHS St. John’s Hospital at 7:47 p.m. on Tuesday. Autopsy results indicated Watson died from multiple gunshot wounds.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Sheriff asks public to help in find burglary suspect

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the location of a man suspected of stealing a trailer, a UTV, and an ATV to contact authorities. The investigation started on May 5, when deputies responded to a burglary that had...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Sangamon County Animal Control director fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County Animal Control is now under new leadership. On Monday, the now-former director Greg Largent was removed from his role. This change comes after a review of Sangamon County Animal Control's policies and procedures by Stratton-Reichert Law Firm. The law firm was called in...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man shot to death on South 11th Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the victim was brought to HSHS St. John's Hospital after being shot. Springfield Police say he was shot multiple times in the torso. He was pronounced dead...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Pedestrian killed by vehicle identified

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A man who was hit and killed by a vehicle in Urbana on Wednesday has been identified as Christopher Bowen, 50, from Sandoval. The incident happened around 8:53 p.m. in the the area of Park St. and Cunningham Ave. When Urbana Police Officers arrived on...
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Family displaced after fire severely damages home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A Champaign family has been displaced after their home was severely damaged from a fire early Thursday morning. The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire at 4309 Stonebridge Ct., around 2:06 a.m. after a neighbor called in. Once on the scene, firefighters reported heavy...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Yellow Cab Company rates could rise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield aldermen are hoping an ordinance will help a local cab company increase business. At Tuesday night's committee of the whole meeting, they passed an ordinance that would increase the rate that the Yellow Cab Company can charge. The owner of the company told the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

