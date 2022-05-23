Taking a walk for storytime in Ashland

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On this date 105 years ago, Illinois saw the third deadliest tornado disaster on record. About 108 people were killed with most of the deaths reported out of Mattoon and Charleston. It was originally believed to be one single tornado that developed but later it was determined that 4-8 separate tornadoes occurred. The tornado that impacted Central Illinois traveled about 155 miles with the strongest part of the tornado impacting Mattoon and Charleston with F4 scale damage. This was before the Enhanced Fujita scale was used. The original Fujita scale was based on damage not on wind speeds.

MATTOON, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO