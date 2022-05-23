ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, SC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-23 14:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Orangeburg; Richland; Sumter The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; Newberry; Saluda; Spartanburg; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 275 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENWOOD LANCASTER LAURENS NEWBERRY SALUDA SPARTANBURG UNION YORK
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Abbeville; Greenwood; Laurens The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Laurens County in Upstate South Carolina Eastern Abbeville County in Upstate South Carolina Western Greenwood County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 524 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southeast of Abbeville, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Greenwood, Hodges and Cokesbury around 540 PM EDT. Ware Shoals and Shoals Junction around 550 PM EDT. Waterloo around 600 PM EDT. Laurens and Gray Court around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this dangerous thunderstorm include Coronaca, Bradley, Hickory Tavern, Ora and Promised Land. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Central Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southeastern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Shelby, or near Fallston, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hickory, Newton, Conover, Cherryville, Longview, Icard, Hildebran, Belwood, Lawndale and Fallston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 21:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Bulloch; Effingham; Screven STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, BULLOCH AND EFFINGHAM COUNTIES At 1044 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Denmark, or 8 miles north of Pembroke, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Brooklet, Oliver, Nevils, Egypt, Denmark, Leefield, Bay and Stilson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
County
Sumter County, SC
City
Eastover, SC
City
Fort Motte, SC
City
Lexington, SC
City
Gadsden, SC
County
Orangeburg County, SC
County
Lexington County, SC
County
Richland County, SC
City
Sumter, SC
City
Columbia, SC
County
Calhoun County, SC
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

Teenager missing in Sumter, last seen Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Arlonna Rebecca Smith, 17 was reported missing from her home Thursday. Family members and police are concerned for the safety of Smith, and say she was last seen at her Carolina Avenue home around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Smith is described by police as 5 feet 6...
SUMTER, SC
WRDW-TV

One dead in fatal Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a vehicle collision in Orangeburg County. The accident happened on Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m., on US Hwy 178 at the intersection of Deer Crossing Rd. According to Master Trooper David Jones, a 2007 Dodge Ram Truck, pulling a trailer and...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Lake Edisto Park is now open to the public

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Lake Edisto Park had its grand opening on Thursday. The park is a project Orangeburg County leaders say was done with the community in mind. There is a canoeing area, playground, walking trail, exercise equipment, and a dog park. The dog park is something county leaders say is one of the first of its kind.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP: 1 killed in Orangeburg Co. crash along US-178

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night in Orangeburg County. According to SCHP, a driver of a Mercedes SUV was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened around 9:30 p.m. on US-178 near Deer Crossing Road. The Mercedes driver crashed into the back of a Ram pickup […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Richland County coroner identifies Richard St. homicide victim

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford is releasing the name of the victim of a homicide. Stefon Jamerson, 20, was found in the front yard of a home on the 7900 block of Richard Street in Columbia around 7 p.m. on Monday. He had been shot and Richland County Sheriff's Department...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Lockout lifted at Midlands middle school, deputies talking with student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have lifted the lockout at Pleasant Hill Middle School and identified a minor they believe sent texts to a student that could be interpreted as threatening. Administrators said Thursday that the school was under secure/lockout after a threat was sent to a student. “We’re talking...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Man arrested for May 9 shooting in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is in custody after a shooting earlier this month in Timmonsville, according to authorities. Tyeseem Lee was arrested in Columbia, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden, after being apprehended by forces from Florence County and the U.S. Marshals. Lee is accused of attempted murder after shooting at a […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
SCDNReports

South Carolina Deputies Shoot Armed Woman

South Carolina Investigates Officer Involved ShootingSCDN Graphics Dept. Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Laurens County involving Laurens County deputies and an armed woman that resulted in the woman, Kalah Shannon Gary, 26, being shot.
blufftontoday.com

Hampton County native named S.C. Superintendent of the Year

A Hampton County native has been named the 2023 South Carolina Superintendent of the Year. Williston District 29 Superintendent Dr. Marcella Shaw, who will lead the new Barnwell County Consolidated School District, received the award May 5 in Columbia during the final S.C. Superintendents Roundtable meeting for the school year. The award was given by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA).
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC

