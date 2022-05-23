ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haslett, MI

Man and boy from Haslett killed in Chester Twp. car crash

By Yasmeen Ludy
 3 days ago
A 47-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy from Haslett died Sunday night following a car accident in Chester Township.

Eaton County Sheriff's office said an 18-year-old man from Charlotte was driving southbound when he collided with a car carrying the man and boy along with a 47-year old woman.

The cars crashed at the intersection of North Cochran Road and East Vermontville Highway, causing one car to veer off the road and hit a utility pole.

Eaton County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call at 9:21 p.m. The man and boy died at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. Information released by police did not say whether the 18-year-old man was injured.

Officials are investigating the accident and do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

WSYM FOX 47

Lansing store giving baby formula away for free

The baby formula shortage has left many families struggling. Now. the Fretail Store in Lansing is giving formula away for free. Owner Mike Karl said that the Fretail Store carries some of the most needed formulas, and people are driving all over the state to come and get some.
LANSING, MI
