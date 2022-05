This summer, a group of 20 students from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign will travel 4,000 miles by bicycle, across the country and down the Pacific Coast. On Wednesday, on the second day of their journey, the riders stopped in Carbon County. They completed a 52-mile ride to Lehighton from central New Jersey. After being hosted by the Lehighton Outdoor Center and Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, they set out Thursday morning on a 77-mile ride to their next stop in Northumberland County.

LEHIGHTON, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO