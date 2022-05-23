ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville welcomes new specialty fitness gym

Cover picture for the articleISI Elite Training, a new specialty fitness gym, is coming to Noblesville. The athletic-based training center opens June 3 at 14165 Cabela Pkwy. It will offer free pop-up classes leading up to the grand-opening date. The facility is ISI’s first franchise in Indiana. Jenny Bromley, 42, co-owns the...

Greenwood native Blanca Osorio-Ortega selected as Indy 500 Festival Princess

Being selected as one of this year’s Indy 500 Festival princesses has given Blanca Osorio-Ortega a platform to share her story and to serve her community. One important area that is close to Osorio-Ortega’s heart is education. As a first-generation Mexican American, she has heard firsthand how her mother struggled in Mexico without access to education. “I just found it really sad,” said Osorio-Ortega. “Being in the United States, I can attend school. It’s something that children need. They need a place to make friends and get an education and be inspired, not just from their parents but from the educators as well,” she continued. Osorio-Ortega has a deep appreciation for all of her teachers and the Greenwood school system. “There are teachers that have spoken life over me and given me really awesome advice. Greenwood schools have great teachers, and I know that they really care about their students,” she added. As part of the 500 Princess Program, she was able to go back and visit her elementary school and see many of the teachers that she admired as a young girl.
Ivy Tech Hamilton County celebrates first commencement

Ivy Tech Community College in Hamilton County held its first commencement May 21. Ivy Tech Hamilton County, which became the 19th campus of Ivy Tech Community College July 1, 2021, had 43 students walk across the commencement stage and participate in the very first official commencement ceremony for the Hamilton County campus in Noblesville. A total of 218 students received credentials in areas such as business, building construction, education, general studies, health care, human services and IT.
Carmel High School team finishes 5th in national WorldQuest competition

A team of Carmel High School students finished in fifth place in the April 30 World Affairs Councils of America’s 20th annual Carlos and Malú Alvarez Academic WorldQuest National Competition at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington D.C. During the competition, students are tested on their...
Westfield set pace for Indiana's population growth in 2021

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- With a 7.7% population increase in 2021, Westfield ranked as Indiana's fastest-growing place among those with at least 5,000 residents, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau and analyzed by the Indiana Business Research Center at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. The Hamilton...
Indiana Woodworker builds custom-made furniture

Raymond Brents is master woodworker and artisan who honors trees by creating new life for them and making them beautiful in a whole new way. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Brents creates custom-made furniture and sells it to his local community. He’s always had strong attention to detail and worked well with his hands and loves to be able to provide unique and quality furniture to his community.
Zionsville officials aim to open playground, disc golf course at new park by weekend

Construction is still under way at the new Overley-Worman Park, snuggled between the Vonterra neighborhood and Eagle Creek. When fully complete, the park – which celebrated its grand opening May 20 — will feature a playground area, fishing pier and boardwalk, mountain bike trails, walking trails, parking and an 18-hole disc golf course. Other features include park overlooks, a natural walking path along nearby Eagle Creek and a 200-foot entrance bridge connected to the Big-4 Rail Trail.
Letter: Thankful for efforts to beautify U.S. 31

I would like to relay to you that I desire to express my appreciation publicly to Carmel Mayor James Brainard and the Carmel highway department. Mayor Brainard has a wonderful vision for a beautiful Carmel community, which we all greatly appreciate and enjoy. It just keeps getting better, as I have seen since graduating from Carmel High School in 1977 and subsequently since returning to live here and practice surgery here in 1991.
8 Amazing Small-Town Indiana Festivals Worth the Drive

Date: July 8-9 Each July, Martinsville gears up for Artie Fest, an annual community celebration of all things Artesian. The festival kicks off on Friday night with live music and food vendors, and Saturday brings a 5K run/walk, car show, live music, kid’s activities and more. The festival culminates in an outdoor, family-friendly movie shown under the stars.
'Rumors' provides perfect blend in Simon's only farce

For Noblesville resident Sara Castillo Dandurand, “Rumors” represents a perfect blend. “Neil Simon’s writing coupled with a farce is a great combination,” she said. “This is the only farce that he wrote.”. Noblesville resident Sara Castillo Dandurand figured “Rumors” was a perfect blend.
Westfield Chamber: Finding the right work-life balance

Jessica Gendron Williams views finding the right work-life balance as crucial for physical and mental well-being. Williams, a Noblesville resident who serves as president of The Center for Leadership Excellence, addressed the topic of The Myth of Balance May 19 at the Westfield Chamber of Commerce at IMMI Conference Center in Westfield.
Hamilton County dog adopted after viral TikTok plea

FISHERS, Ind. — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on Rocky going viral on TikTok.) After more than one year at the Humane Society for Hamilton County, Rocky found his forever home. In March 2022, 13News spoke with Megan Davis, the shelter's director of training and...
Dog at Indiana shelter who watched as visitors go by gets adopted

FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
Run benefits Stonegate Elementary SRO in cancer battle

The Zionsville community is doing its part to support Stonegate Elementary’s School Resource Officer Steve Todd in his fight against metastatic melanoma, a form of cancer. The 5K fundraiser was called Soar Run Overcome, with the SRO initials representing Todd’s position at the school. “Our organization, the Spouses...
NHS recognized again in top 1% nationally for STEM

Noblesville Schools announced Tuesday that Noblesville High School (NHS) has been nationally recognized for the fifth year in a row as a Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) learning opportunities for students. NHS is one of only...
All the right notes: Zionsville Community High School graduate uses state title to promote music education platform

As an eighth-grader, Kate Dimmett and her younger sister Meg created a nonprofit to provide access to the same type of music education that they had enjoyed. As the reigning Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen, Dimmett has been able to give greater exposure for their 501 3C nonprofit, Notable Measures, which raises money to support music education programs across the state.

