Noblesville welcomes new specialty fitness gym

ISI Elite Training, a new specialty fitness gym, is coming to Noblesville. The athletic-based training center opens June 3 at 14165 Cabela Pkwy. It will offer free pop-up classes leading up to the grand-opening date. The facility is ISI’s first franchise in Indiana. Jenny Bromley, 42, co-owns the...
Being selected as one of this year’s Indy 500 Festival princesses has given Blanca Osorio-Ortega a platform to share her story and to serve her community. One important area that is close to Osorio-Ortega’s heart is education. As a first-generation Mexican American, she has heard firsthand how her mother struggled in Mexico without access to education. “I just found it really sad,” said Osorio-Ortega. “Being in the United States, I can attend school. It’s something that children need. They need a place to make friends and get an education and be inspired, not just from their parents but from the educators as well,” she continued. Osorio-Ortega has a deep appreciation for all of her teachers and the Greenwood school system. “There are teachers that have spoken life over me and given me really awesome advice. Greenwood schools have great teachers, and I know that they really care about their students,” she added. As part of the 500 Princess Program, she was able to go back and visit her elementary school and see many of the teachers that she admired as a young girl.
Ivy Tech Community College in Hamilton County held its first commencement May 21. Ivy Tech Hamilton County, which became the 19th campus of Ivy Tech Community College July 1, 2021, had 43 students walk across the commencement stage and participate in the very first official commencement ceremony for the Hamilton County campus in Noblesville. A total of 218 students received credentials in areas such as business, building construction, education, general studies, health care, human services and IT.
A team of Carmel High School students finished in fifth place in the April 30 World Affairs Councils of America’s 20th annual Carlos and Malú Alvarez Academic WorldQuest National Competition at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington D.C. During the competition, students are tested on their...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- With a 7.7% population increase in 2021, Westfield ranked as Indiana's fastest-growing place among those with at least 5,000 residents, according to estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau and analyzed by the Indiana Business Research Center at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. The Hamilton...
An Indiana-based donut company has the most popular donut in America, according to a new contest. Rise ‘n Roll Bakery‘s Cinnamon Caramel Donut was named the Overall Fan Favorite in the Underground Donut Tour‘s Greatest Donut Contest. More than 8,000 votes were cast in the contest that pitted 160 donut shops against each other. Along […]
Raymond Brents is master woodworker and artisan who honors trees by creating new life for them and making them beautiful in a whole new way. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Brents creates custom-made furniture and sells it to his local community. He’s always had strong attention to detail and worked well with his hands and loves to be able to provide unique and quality furniture to his community.
CARMEL, Ind. — A 5-year-old Carmel girl is grateful to be alive after going into sudden cardiac arrest last year. Now, her family has made it their mission to teach others about the importance of heart health, CPR and AED training. Vera Uber was just 4 years old when she went into sudden cardiac arrest […]
Construction is still under way at the new Overley-Worman Park, snuggled between the Vonterra neighborhood and Eagle Creek. When fully complete, the park – which celebrated its grand opening May 20 — will feature a playground area, fishing pier and boardwalk, mountain bike trails, walking trails, parking and an 18-hole disc golf course. Other features include park overlooks, a natural walking path along nearby Eagle Creek and a 200-foot entrance bridge connected to the Big-4 Rail Trail.
I would like to relay to you that I desire to express my appreciation publicly to Carmel Mayor James Brainard and the Carmel highway department. Mayor Brainard has a wonderful vision for a beautiful Carmel community, which we all greatly appreciate and enjoy. It just keeps getting better, as I have seen since graduating from Carmel High School in 1977 and subsequently since returning to live here and practice surgery here in 1991.
Date: July 8-9 Each July, Martinsville gears up for Artie Fest, an annual community celebration of all things Artesian. The festival kicks off on Friday night with live music and food vendors, and Saturday brings a 5K run/walk, car show, live music, kid’s activities and more. The festival culminates in an outdoor, family-friendly movie shown under the stars.
For Noblesville resident Sara Castillo Dandurand, "Rumors" represents a perfect blend. "Neil Simon's writing coupled with a farce is a great combination," she said. "This is the only farce that he wrote."
Strangers made good on their promise to a great-grandmother, and their story of Hoosier generosity has warmed hearts all over the world. Kitty Smith said she still has to pinch herself every time she looks out her back window. “I feel like I’m going to wake up from a dream...
Jessica Gendron Williams views finding the right work-life balance as crucial for physical and mental well-being. Williams, a Noblesville resident who serves as president of The Center for Leadership Excellence, addressed the topic of The Myth of Balance May 19 at the Westfield Chamber of Commerce at IMMI Conference Center in Westfield.
FISHERS, Ind. — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on Rocky going viral on TikTok.) After more than one year at the Humane Society for Hamilton County, Rocky found his forever home. In March 2022, 13News spoke with Megan Davis, the shelter's director of training and...
FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
The Zionsville community is doing its part to support Stonegate Elementary’s School Resource Officer Steve Todd in his fight against metastatic melanoma, a form of cancer. The 5K fundraiser was called Soar Run Overcome, with the SRO initials representing Todd’s position at the school. “Our organization, the Spouses...
Noblesville Schools announced Tuesday that Noblesville High School (NHS) has been nationally recognized for the fifth year in a row as a Project Lead the Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) learning opportunities for students. NHS is one of only...
As an eighth-grader, Kate Dimmett and her younger sister Meg created a nonprofit to provide access to the same type of music education that they had enjoyed. As the reigning Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen, Dimmett has been able to give greater exposure for their 501 3C nonprofit, Notable Measures, which raises money to support music education programs across the state.
