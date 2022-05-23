ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantastic Four: Disney+ Poll Seemingly Confirms Actress Who’ll Play MCU’s Sue Storm

By Bri Constantino
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entire comic book film fandom is rejoicing after Marvel Studios finally granted the request of many and cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards. While the actor only played a variant of Mister Fantastic who lives on Earth-838, it gave fans renewed hope that he...

Who is Stronger: Hulk or She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just unveiled its first trailer for the upcoming series on Disney Plus and it will introduce Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. It’s a good show to finally settle the score, who is stronger: Hulk of She-Hulk?. Is She-Hulk Stronger than Hulk?. Jennifer Walters...
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
Johnny Depp Heartbreak: Actor's Manager Already Secured $22.5 Million For Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Before Disney Dropped Him Following Amber Heard's Op-Ed

Johnny Depp was close to closing a $22.5 million deal for the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 as his manager had already spoken to Disney and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. However, the hopes of doing the sixth installment of the multi-billion franchise shattered after Amber Heard's op-ed ran. Johnny Depp, Disney...
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
country1037fm.com

“She Hulk” Is Finally Unveiled

After Friday night, for the first time ever, I am not buying what Marvel is selling. My son and I are HUGE superhero movie fans (we’ve discussed this a lot here) and we went to see the new “Dr. Strange” movie on Friday. TERRIBLE! It was just utter trash. So, admittedly, I was not in the best “MCU Mood” when the trailer for the much anticipated “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” was unveiled yesterday.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Magic Kingdom Reportedly Caught Stealing from Guest Strollers, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Doubles Down on Park Passes, Insiders Say There Are Many Replacement Candidates for Bob Chapek, and More: Daily Recap (5/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Walt Disney World Planning to Charge Hotel Guests for Daily Housekeeping Services

UPDATE: Disney has reached out to tell us that their recruiter misspoke and there are no plans to charge for daily housekeeping at this time. When Walt Disney World reopened from the few-month-long COVID-19 closure in 2020, housekeeping services at Disney resort hotels were understandably reduced. According to those recruiting new housekeeping cast members, some hotels may never return to their schedules from pre-pandemic.
TRAVEL
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
TV & VIDEOS
Financial World

Netflix's most expensive movie ever arrives

The project was announced back in 2020 when it was revealed that Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans would star in an action thriller similar to the James Bond series. But what caught the most attention was the fact that the film has a budget of $ 200 million, making it Netflix’s most expensive film to date.
MOVIES

